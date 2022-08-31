Natasha Parker shares rock and roll look for night out with fellow reality stars

Natasha Parker appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha Parker recently enjoyed a night out with fellow stars from both The Bachelor franchise and Netflix’s Love is Blind.

Highlighting her sense of style, Natasha posed for a mirror selfie to show off her night look.

Natasha looked feminine and flirty in her outfit while adding a splash of color and rock and roll.

Along with sharing a photo spotlighting her outfit, she also reshared a pic from her time with friends.

The girls’ night included her Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar Serena Pitt and Love is Blind’s Natalie Lee and Iyanna Jones.

Natasha was with Serena as well for her charming engagement party to Bachelor in Paradise fiance Joe Amabile.

Natasha Parker wears Kiss tee with red heels

Natasha Parker took to her Instagram stories to share her night ensemble.

In the photo, Natasha stuck out her toned leg while wearing a white graphic tee with a colorful graphic of the rock band Kiss. The tee’s image featured the bandmates’ faces with eerie signature white and Blake makeup along with splashes of reds, yellows, and blues.

Natasha elevated the casual tee by tucking it into a silky skirt that hung just below her knees.

Playing off the red on her tee, Natasha wore sizzling strappy red heels and held a pair of red sunglasses in her hands.



Natasha also accessorized the look with a small purse that hung from her shoulder and gold rings and bracelets.

For makeup, Natasha wore a pink lip with full lashes and she let her dark tresses hang down with a middle part.

Natasha wrote over the photo, “Night look,” with a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha Parker enjoys a Bachelor in Paradise and Love is Blind girls’ night

Natasha also reshared a photo in her night look with friends, including Serena Pitt, Iyanna Jones, and Natalie Lee.

Serene bared skin in a white crop top with a sweetheart neckline and a flowy white jacket along with a light pair of form-fitting jeans.

Iyanna also got the jeans memo with her wearing jeans and a silky halter top, and Natalie wore her blue ottos with a blue crop top and white cardigan wrapped aroid her waist.

All four ladies held different style purses for the pics.

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natalie, who initially shared the post, wrote “when chi & nyc collide.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.