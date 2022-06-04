Natasha Parker reveals she had a romantic fling while in Paris

Natasha Parker talks about a guy. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans first met Natasha Parker on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but they really saw her personality shine through when she stood her ground on Bachelor in Paradise.

After being kept around by Brendan Morais supposedly until Pieper James could get there, Natasha gave him a piece of her mind after feeling used.

Now, Natasha acts as a co-host with fellow Bachelor alums, Joe Amabile and Tia Booth. Tia just got engaged to Taylor Mock, and Joe and Serena Pitt have been engaged since the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

After this past week’s podcast episode, however, it seems that they aren’t the only ones who have been in a relationship lately.

Who has Natasha Parker been seeing?

During the past Click Bait with Bachelor Nation episode, Natasha opened up about her latest European travels. She had spent the last 45 days in Europe before she went to the Hamptons for Memorial Day weekend.

When asked about her trip by Joe and Tia, Natasha revealed that when she went to Paris with a couple of her friends, she had a romantic fling with a European guy.

She stated, “In Paris, I randomly met this man and all I’m going to say is that. I was in love for three days. This person was not French; he was from somewhere else in Europe. He was also visiting France. We had a great time.”

Natasha went on to say, “He was not an American – who goes to Europe to be with an American?! He was from Eastern Europe. I’m not going to say where. He was very nice. It was a lot of fun.”

What else did Natasha do while on her trip?

While she was in London, she celebrated her birthday and got to see and spend time with one of her best friends, whom she hadn’t seen since before the pandemic.

Another one of their friends came over to London from Germany, so they all three got to hang out together.

Natasha claimed, “Dinner was at 9 p.m., so we had dinner from 9 to midnight. It was a long dinner with lots of champagne – the best champagne I’ve ever had in my life. Then we went to the back room at the restaurant where you can party and anything goes!”

It sounds like Natasha had quite the time on her European vacation. For the whole podcast episode with Natasha, Joe, and Tia, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.