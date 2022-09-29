Natasha Parker poses in sheer pants for Paris Fashion Week 

Natasha Parker appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: ABC

Natasha Parker expressed readiness for Paris Fashion Week in a sizzling ensemble.

Natasha has been on a steady streak of wowing in fashion-forward posts lately.

Recently, Natasha attended New York Fashion Week in several glamorous and casual outfits.

Fans have loved all of Natasha’s looks as she remains a beloved member of Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall that Natasha’s fan base grew exponentially after her troubling experience with Brendan Morais and Pieper James on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Now, Natasha is thriving in killer outfits, including her latest sheer black and hot pink look.

Natasha Parker turns up the heat in black and pink

Natasha Parker posed with lights flashing as she showed off her outfit from different angles in a hallway.

The Bachelor Nation beauty’s outfit included a sheer long-sleeve crop top with tied fabric hanging down the middle.

The look also featured a sultry pair of sheer ruched pants that perfectly hugged Natasha’s curves.

Natasha completed the look with a pair of pink open-toed pink high heels, a hot pink garment in her hand, and a black pair of shades.

Natasha captioned the post, “Paris fashion week ready,” with a croissant and heart emoji.

Natasha Parker’s fans and friends react to her post

Bachelor Nation stars, friends, and fans took to the comment section of Natasha’s post to sing her praises.

Serena Pitt, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 with Natasha and got engaged to Joe Amabile, commented, ‘YESSS,” with a fire emoji.

Other comments included, “HELLOOOOO MISS MAAM!!!!! COMING FOR EVERYONE HUNNY!!!!” and “Gorgeous! Love the shocking pink w the black. Tres chic !”

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Natasha Parker is pretty in pink for New York Fashion Week

While Natasha went with more sultry black ensembles for Paris Fashion Week, she felt girly with soft colors during New York Fashion Week.

Natasha wowed in an elegant pink gown with layered tulle for a more dressed-up outing. She accessorized with silver earrings and her hair in a pink ribbon.

Natasha’s gorgeous skin glowed under the sun after sharing a video from her time outdoors.

Natasha captioned the post, “I call this look Pretty Please Princess P!nk.”

Stay tuned to see what other sleek looks Natasha rocks during fashion week as she continues to prove she has a great sense of style.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.