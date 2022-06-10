Natasha Parker and Tia Booth dissect Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s men

Natasha Parker and Tia Booth talk about The Bachelorette men. Pic credit: ABC

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming season of the first-ever co-Bachelorette show with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leading women.

Just days ago, the men who made it to the first night of filming were officially revealed, and there are 32 of them fighting for the heart of either Rachel or Gabby.

It wouldn’t be a season without talking about the men, where they are from, what they do for a living, and who could potentially be a front-runner for the season.

Tia Booth and Natasha Parker dish on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s guys

This week, on the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, co-hosts Tia and Natasha dissect the list of men who are competing for Rachel or Gabby.

As they look, Natasha jokingly tells Tia to pretend she’s single while she discusses the men since Tia just recently got engaged.

While the women talked about the looks of the men, Tia claimed, “There were some that were cute! Like Aven from the beginning of the list, he’s a cutie!… There’s a guy named Erich that was cute. But I laughed because I noticed on Erich’s bio it said he’s a handsome guy and I was like, I know this guy didn’t say he’s handsome himself.”

Tia went on to talk about James’ unique job title, as she exclaimed, “One of these men, James, his job is a Meatball Enthusiast. Tell me how you paid for that! Is that a job? He’s Italian and he wants six kids, so his ‘future bride should be ready for the nonstop thrill ride that is parenthood.’ Get ready, Gabby and Rachel.”

What did Natasha have to add?

Natasha joined and asked if that meant James loved eating meatballs or just making them, as she also added, “Why does that bio sound sexual to me? Thrill ride? Okay, jump on it!”

She then brought up Brandan and his fun fact as she questioned viewers asking if they would find it attractive if a man said he wants to go to Disneyland every year for his birthday.

Both women had a ball going through the men’s bios and dishing on their looks, personality traits, and write-ups.

Tia ended by saying she is so excited for this season of The Bachelorette and also added about reading the bios of the guys, “You know what, I was already excited about this season, but these are just so insane to me!”

For the full episode with Tia and Natasha on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.