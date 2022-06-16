Natalie Mordovtseva wears a cleavage-baring crop top for cooking lesson

Natalie Mordovtseva rocks a sexy crop top. Pic credit: NatVlogs/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva shared an easy dinner recipe while dressed in a sexy outfit, but people quickly pointed out a major mistake in her presentation.

The TLC star attempted to show her followers how to make salmon, but after she used the knife on the salmon and then dipped it in the butter, critics quickly called her out.

One good thing, though, is that Natalie came dressed for the occasion in her skimpy off-the-shoulder top and tie waist skirt. So while the cooking lesson might have had some hiccups, her outfit was a win.

Natalie Mordovtseva shows off lots of cleavage in a skimpy crop top

The 90 Day Fiance star attempted to share a quick recipe with her Instagram followers, but it didn’t go over as planned.

First, let’s talk about the sexy outfit that Natalie donned for her amateur cooking class. She opted for a skimpy white crop top that drew attention to her toned abs.

The low-cut top showed off her cleavage, and she paired it with a floral tie-waist skirt as she prepped her healthy dinner.

The 37-year-old is very much into health and fitness, and during her marriage to estranged husband Mike Youngquist, she tried to get him on the healthy bandwagon, but that didn’t go well.

Nonetheless, Natalie — a self-proclaimed vegetarian who strangely also eats fish — prepared healthy meals and got her daily exercise in while living in Sequim with Mike.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Since their split, Natalie moved to Florida, where she currently resides and judging by those toned abs, she’s still eating healthy and working out, and she’s been sharing her recipes with the world.

Instagram users point out a major flaw in Natalie Mordovtseva’s cooking

The 90 Day Fiance star showed her social media followers how to prepare salmon and yellow rice in the Instagram video. However, people quickly noticed a major faux pas.

“Hi guys, how is your day going? I decided to cook for you tonight, and it’s gonna be a quick meal for people who don’t have time,” said Natalie in the video. “I’m gonna cook yellow rice, and I’m gonna cook salmon.”

The problem, however, is that Natalie dipped the knife in the butter, slathered it on the raw salmon, and then dipped it in the butter again, and people quickly pointed out the dangers of that.

“Don’t double-dip that knife in the butter after it touched the salmon,” remarked one Instagram user.

“Girl don’t scoop the knife in the butter after you spread it on the raw salmon,” noted someone else.

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Another commenter also warned, “Probably not a good idea to spread butter on raw salmon then stick the knife back into the tub of butter. This is how you get salmonella.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.