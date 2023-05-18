Natalie Mordovtseva undergoes tattoo removal process: ‘Nothing is forever in this world’

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva has decided that she’s ready to get rid of “regrets and mistakes” in the form of her tattoos.

Natalie recently shared a video documenting the laser tattoo removal process she underwent.

The 37-year-old Ukraine native decided that she no longer wants permanent ink on her body and visited Long Beach Cosmetics and Laser in Long Beach, CA.

In the Instagram Reel, Natalie was clad in a medical robe and laser safety glasses as her nurse got to work. She clenched a stress ball during the process, likely to distract herself from any pain.

The song Rumour Has It by Adele played as Natalie’s nurse lasered her inner wrist where the TLC star has a black infinity tattoo.

Next, the nurse lasered Natalie’s ribs, where she had a black tattoo of an elephant.

Natalie Mordovtseva says she’s getting rid of ‘regrets and mistakes’ by removing her tattoos

“I remember when I did those tattoos I felt like they will stay with me till the end. 👣” Natalie captioned her video. “But today when I almost got rid of them, I want to say 🤔”

“My dear fans🫶, what ever you going through in your life’s is not forever…🤞🏻 In fact, nothing is forever in this world ‘And This Too Shall Pass’.. ( King Solomon’s quote)🙏🏻,” Natalie added.

She concluded her caption, “But, if you like myself want to get rid of regrets and mistakes and tattoos – please DO choose a clinic wisely!! 🦾 I chose the best place in LA : @lbclasermd 🤩”

Natalie also noted that this particular procedure was her fourth one using the PicoSure Laser. Per LBC’s website, the laser creates “an intense photothermal impact in trillionths of a second, [and] PicoSure’s advanced technology spares the skin high thermal damage and targets the chromophore for better clearance in fewer treatments.”

The same laser can be used to remove sun spots and acne scars and rejuvenate the skin. Typically, patients require three to six sessions to remove each tattoo, and time for healing must be accounted for, usually resulting in a 12-14 week process.

Several of Natalie’s 341,000 Instagram followers were curious to know why she was undergoing the process.

90 Day Fiance viewers wonder whether Natalie is removing the names of her exes

One such follower asked Natalie, “What were they of?”

Others speculated that perhaps a breakup sparked Natalie to undergo tattoo removal.

Natalie’s followers are curious about what she’s having removed and why. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

“Why get rid of your tattoos? Breakup?” asked one of Natalie’s fans.

Another Instagram user revealed, “Rumour has it she had several [guys’ names] being removed 😮😮”

Natalie’s love life has 90 Day Fiance viewers scratching their heads

Speaking of “removing” guys, Natalie’s love life has been the topic of conversation recently. She has confused 90 Day Fiance viewers in recent months, continually teasing that she’s still in a relationship with Josh Weinstein while recently hinting that she may be ready to reconcile with her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

Natalie has been spotted spending time with Josh, but interestingly, she has scrubbed all photos of him from her Instagram feed. Josh has since done the same, and they’ve both stopped following each other on Instagram too.

To further complicate matters, Natalie revealed during a recent podcast appearance that she would “remarry” Mike.

“Mike is a very good guy, he’s very stable, and I don’t want to be alone,” Natalie told podcast host Sarah Fraser. “You need someone to be around.”

Could Natalie and Mike be working on their marriage? Mike is single once again after breaking off his long-distance relationship with Marcia “Brazil” Alves, and neither Mike nor Natalie has legally filed for divorce yet.

With rumors that Natalie has been filming for another 90 Day Fiance spinoff, perhaps she and Mike will make a return to the franchise and give their romance another shot.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.