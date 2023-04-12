90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva showed off her modeling skills while trying to convince her fans and critics that time travel is possible.

Natalie has been tapping into her modeling background on social media lately.

The reality TV star worked as a model in Ukraine before moving to the U.S. and continues to find work in the field.

With her exotic looks and jaw-dropping physique, Natalie is a natural in front of the camera.

She proved that point in a recent Instagram video, in which she strutted her stuff in a plunging maxidress.

Natalie worked her magic in front of the camera as she shimmied away from the photographer. The blonde beauty clutched her dress in one hand and a jacket with chain detailing in the other.

Her long, blonde hair was straightened, and a pair of white wings appeared behind her, thanks to a filter. The vibe of the video was ethereal, with paintings in the background reminiscent of Michaelangelo’s intricate artwork on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Natalie looked amazing in the grainy yet beautiful video as her hair flung over one shoulder, adding to the stunning visuals.

The Ukraine native set the IG Reel to Rondando Tu Esquina by Julio Jaramillo and provided a lengthy caption, referencing Albert Einstein’s famous equation, E = mc² to accompany it.

“We could think of the universe as a sphere expanding indefinitely and infinitely,” her caption began.

“Or it might curve and bend in ways that could make it a closed system (like a donut), where if you were to travel in a straight line for long enough, eventually you’d end up back where you started: space would be finite,” Natalie continued.

“In fact, according to Albert Einstein’s famous equation, E = mc² , time travel is possible, at least in one direction.. #nataliemordovtseva🪬.”

Natalie takes up an ‘extreme’ hobby, promotes E Bike Surgery

In addition to her recent modeling work, Natalie has been more active as a social media influencer. The 90 Day Fiance star recently partnered with E Bike Surgery and promoted them in an Instagram post.

Natalie posed on an electric motorcycle, or e-bike, in the Reel. She revealed that she named her bike “Ghost” and noted that she’s “fascinated” by her new ride.

“I met a real friend 🥹 and his name is GHOST 👻,” Natalie wrote in part in her caption. She also added the website for E Bike Surgery as well as their phone number and a discount code for her followers to receive 10 percent off their services.

E Bike Surgery touts itself as the “best ebike repair shop in the Los Angeles area” and employs “the best mechanics and electronics engineers with over five years of experience work in our team.”

Among the services they offer are diagnostics, maintenance, repairs, and custom builds. They work with brands such as Bosch, Go Cycle, Monday Motorbikes, and Shimano. To find out more about E Bike Surgery’s services, you can visit their website, EBikeSurgery.com.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.