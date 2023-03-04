Natalie Mordovtseva sparks relationship rumors as she’s spotted with Josh Weinstein

Is love still in the air? Natalie Mordovtseva was spotted with her 90 Day: The Single Life love interest, Josh Weinstein, recently, and it has us wondering whether the two are still an item.

Natalie and Josh had a fling during 90 Day: The Single Life when the Ukraine native met Josh, an Arizona-based modeling agency CEO, during Season 2 of the spinoff show.

Natalie sent a lot of mixed signals to Josh, and the fact that he worked with attractive women day in and day out was a concern of hers, as she’s admittedly jealous by nature.

However, Josh continued to give Natalie a chance, and it looked as though things were getting serious. After a steamy night together, Natalie gushed about having sex with Josh, but she wasn’t okay with him having to leave abruptly afterward.

Josh even introduced Natalie to his son and his ex-wife, Candice Mishler. However, Natalie continued to question their future together, leaving 90 Day: The Single Life viewers wondering about their relationship status — especially because Natalie admitted that she still had feelings for her ex-husband, Mike Youngquist, during the Season 3 Tell All.

Since then, neither Natalie nor Josh has mentioned each other on social media… until now.

Natalie Mordovtseva cozies up to Josh Weinstein in a surprising video

On Thursday evening, Natalie shared a quick video on her Instagram Story, which appeared to be filmed inside a car. Josh appeared first in the dark, grainy recording and flashed a peace sign to the camera.

Josh looked relaxed, wearing an Arizona Coyotes hat and keeping a serious expression on his face. After a few seconds, Josh panned the camera to his left, revealing that Natalie was next to him.

The blonde beauty blew a kiss to the camera, and in just several seconds, the video ended. Josh shared Natalie’s video to his own IG Story too.

Natalie didn’t caption the video, and neither of them spoke during it, leaving many unanswered questions about their evening together and their relationship status.

Natalie confirmed she’ll appear on another reality TV show, Josh’s ex-wife says it’s Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life

Interestingly, Natalie recently confirmed a future appearance on another reality TV show. She replied “yes” to a fan on Instagram who asked if she would be appearing on any upcoming TV shows. And, although she didn’t give any details about which show Josh’s ex-wife, Candice, did.

Candice recently spoke with In Touch and told the publication, “[Natalie and Josh] are dating and moving forward with another season.” Candice was referring to a fourth season of 90 Day: The Single Life, although TLC has yet to officially make an announcement regarding the possibility.

Josh’s ex added, “As far as their relationship, I don’t know how much longer it will extend past that.”

Candice also told the outlet that if things don’t work out between her ex-husband, Josh, and Natalie, she’ll be waiting “in the corner.”

It looks as though Josh has plenty of options as far as women are concerned, too — last month, Josh was spotted with another reality TV star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Jenn Potthast, whose sister is Elizabeth Potthast.

Josh posted an Instagram Story video similar to Natalie’s, in which he and Jenn acted playfully. Josh smiled and stuck out his tongue while Jenn made a kissy face and gently rested her head on Josh’s.

Perhaps there’s a love triangle happening between Josh, Natalie, and Jenn, with Candice waiting on the sidelines. In any event, devoted 90 Day Fiance viewers would certainly tune in to find out what it’s all about.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.