Natalie Mordovtseva shares throwback photo of her arrival in the US, has a message for 90 Day Fiance haters

Natalie during the Tell All event where she confronted her estranged husband Mike. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva shared a throwback photo and addressed her critics. In the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All part 1, Natalie was heavily criticized by her castmates.

Andrei criticized the Ukrainian actress for not supporting Mike Youngquist, who worked long hours to support them during COVID-related restrictions.

Angela Deem said Natalie behaved as though she is single on social media. Mike’s mother, Trish Youngquist, and Julia Trubkina accused her of using Mike for a green card.

In some of the bigger reveals from part 1 of the Tell All, Mike funded Natalie’s lifestyle as she moved to Florida. In addition, Jovi Dufren exposed her for dating another man after she denied associating with other men since splitting with Mike.

After three failed marriages, Natalie reportedly returns to the TLC franchise in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

However, her appearance on the spin-off is yet to be confirmed, and it is unclear when Mike and Natalie will officially divorce.

Natalie addresses her haters, post a throwback photo

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All, Natalie revealed that she was unhappy living in a remote town with Mike and claims she was prescribed anti-depressants.

In an Instagram post, she posted photos months before her arrival to the United States.

The caption described her experience in the U.S as “hell” and claimed people attempted to destroy her life.

She also directly addressed her critics, and the message appears to be a subliminal attack on Mike.

“These photos were taken a couple of months before my arrival to US,” Natalie wrote adding: “[Then] I didn’t even guess what hell I was destined to go through.. how many people will hate me and try to destroy my life, try to make me fall.. God bless all my haters, I will pray for your souls.”

Natalie’s message gets a mixed reaction

In the comment section of her throwback photo, the Ukrainian reality TV star got a mixed reaction.

Natalie seemingly agreed with a commenter who criticized Mike and his mother Trish.

A commenter wrote the following in support of the 37-year-old actress.

“I’m with you. You did go through a lot. I didn’t forget how Mike treated you. You came there with good intentions. Things changed [because] a person can only take so much. It’s almost impossible for you to deal with his cold, cruel & meddling mother. He’s a mama’s boy. One day he will regret it.”

Pic credit:@nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

One commenter compared her to Mohammed Jbali, who was accused of using Danielle for a green card in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance.

Another commenter said Natalie is “her own worst enemy,” alluding to her three failed marriages, while another asked about her mother, who she left in Ukraine.

Pic credit:@nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Despite having her fair share of critics, many 90 Day Fiance viewers support Natalie, and she has over 220,000 followers on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.