Natalie Mordovtseva says she would ‘remarry’ her estranged husband Mike Youngquist

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva may (allegedly) be in a relationship with Josh Weinstein, but she says she would “remarry” her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Natalie and Mike’s tumultuous storyline played out. The pair often argued about their many differences, including religious beliefs, drinking alcohol, eating meat, city living versus living in the country, and more.

Eventually, their dissimilarities and constant bickering caused them to part ways and reevaluate their last-minute quarantine marriage, which happened literally hours before Natalie’s K-1 visa was set to expire.

Following their split — albeit not a legal one — Natalie relocated from Sequim, Washington, to Florida and went on to appear on 90 Day: The Single Life, where she connected with Josh, who is seemingly still her boyfriend.

Amid the peculiar love triangle, Natalie, 38, says she would still get hitched (again) to Mike, 37.

During a recent episode of the podcast, The Sarah Fraser Show, Natalie revealed that she would “remarry” Mike if given the opportunity.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva’ doesn’t want to be alone’

Natalie went on to toss quite a few compliments Mike’s way while she was at it.

“Mike is a very good guy, he’s very stable, and I don’t want to be alone,” Natalie said. “You need someone to be around.”

The Ukraine native also blamed reality TV for her and Mike’s breakup. Ultimately, Natalie says that filming for 90 Day Fiance put a huge dagger in their relationship.

“We did three shows in a row,” Natalie shared. “We didn’t have, like, any weekend off practically. Like, gave our life to people, in my opinion. Constantly on the cameras.”

Natalie is still legally married to Mike Youngquist amid rumors she’s romantically involved with Josh Weinstein

Interestingly, Natalie has been parading on Instagram, canoodling with Josh. Meanwhile, she and Mike are still legally wed. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, neither Mike nor Natalie has filed for divorce… yet.

This information is confusing for 90 Day Fiance fans, especially because Natalie’s podcast confession wasn’t the first time she proclaimed her undying love for Mike.

During the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All, Natalie got into it with Josh on stage and told her castmates and viewers that she was choosing to stay married to Mike.

“I will never divorce for a guy who is not gonna be there for me, and I don’t give a f**k what you think of me, honestly,” Natalie fired at Josh.

Interestingly, as of the writing of this article, Natalie and Josh have both scrubbed all evidence of their romantic involvement from their Instagram feeds, and they’ve since unfollowed each other. Natalie is, however, following Mike, but he is not following her. Are you keeping up so far?

Amid Natalie’s romantic relationship with Josh, Mike had seemingly moved on, too, dating a former reality TV star, Marcia “Brazil” Alves. They have since ended their relationship due to being long-distance, although Marcia recently admitted that she and Mike still “hang out.”

Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler — a Naked & Afraid Season 15 alum — inserted herself into the confusing relationship situation when she spoke with In Touch. According to Candice, “[Natalie and Josh] are dating and moving forward with another season [of 90 Day: The Single Life].”

Further complicating the dynamic of the situation and possibly turning it into a love square rather than a triangle, Candice added that just in case things don’t work out between her ex-husband, Josh, and Natalie, she’ll be “kind of waiting in the corner for now.”

“I’m pretty confident if they break up, we would get back together,” Candice told the publication.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 14, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.