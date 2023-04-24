Natalie Mordovtseva says she was in Atlanta filming with other 90 Day Fiance cast members

Natalie Mordovtseva is slowly spilling the tea regarding a possible upcoming appearance in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

There have been rumblings of Natalie returning to reality TV, possibly for another 90 Day: The Single Life installment.

Viewers watched Natalie search for love after separating from Mike Youngquist. She began dating Josh Weinstein during her stint on The Single Life, but their relationship status has remained unclear, especially after the Season 3 Tell All.

Now, Natalie has confirmed that she was filming for an unnamed 90 Day Fiance show while in Atlanta.

Natalie shared a video that was sure to spark more rumors about her love life and her career on reality TV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an Instagram Reel, Natalie was pictured with Josh in a car. Natalie recorded while Josh drove, and she asked in the caption, “Any guess where are we headed to ? 💛🖤” adding the hashtags: #creative, #motivation, #moneyflow, #workhard, #entertainment, #realityshow, #realitytv, and #warnerbros.

Plenty of Natalie’s 340,000 IG followers took a crack at where the duo might be headed.

Natalie’s disparagers shared where they think she and Josh were headed. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

While there were a lot of snarky remarks hoping that Natalie was headed back to Ukraine, an insane asylum, or to a plastic surgeon’s office, one comment caught Natalie’s attention.

Natalie Mordovtseva tells a fan she was in Atlanta filming with other 90 Day Fiance cast members

“Atlanta where the rest of the cast is filming 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️,” the commenter surmised.

Natalie responded to the comment, answering “da,” which means “yes” in her native Russian language.

Natalie told her followers that she was headed to Atlanta to film. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Others pointed out that some of Natalie’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates were recently in Atlanta as well, including Chantel Everett and her sister Winter and brother River, along with Asuelu Pulaa, Yara Zaya, and Jovi Dufren.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Chantel and her siblings met up in their hometown with Yara and Jovi for a night of dinner and drinks. The crew didn’t state that they were hanging out to film, but it’s possible.

Natalie has sparked rumors about several 90 Day Fiance spinoff appearances

Perhaps Natalie and the rest of the crew were in Atlanta to film for an upcoming spinoff that’s reportedly in the works. A source confirmed to Monsters and Critics that a couples therapy retreat is underway.

Among the couples who signed up for the 90 Day Fiance spinoff are Yara and Jovi along with Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

Natalie has been spotted on more than one occasion while seemingly filming for upcoming seasons of 90 Day Fiance spinoffs. Natalie and her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, were spotted filming together earlier this year, and Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, confirmed that he and Natalie will appear in Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie and Josh’s interactions on social media seem to indicate they’re still together, but Natalie is still legally married to Mike. Neither Mike nor Natalie has filed for divorce at this point.

It’s likely that Natalie is keeping her relationship status under wraps to keep viewers guessing until it’s revealed during her next 90 Day Fiance appearance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.