Natalie Mordovtseva has taken an interest in art and recently visited a gallery to view the latest pieces.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star turned the gallery into her personal runway as she strutted down the aisle in a stylish beige outfit. However, that did not sit well with some people, and they blasted her in the comments, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

Meanwhile, Natalie wore an off-shoulder dress with slouchy mid-length sleeves.

The outfit had a loose fit, and the hemline fell below her knees in a midi style. She paired the dress with nude, chunky heels with a translucent strap. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a brown crossbody bag.

In the video posted on social media, the TLC personality gave several different poses while standing in front of a wall with large abstract paintings.

The clip then showed her strutting towards the camera as she flipped her curly blonde hair, which cascaded down her back.

Not everyone was impressed with Natalie’s model walk, and they made that known in the comments, but that wasn’t the only thing they took issues with after seeing the short Instagram video.

Natalie Mordovtseva blasted by critics after a gallery visit

The 90 Day: The Single Life star angered some of her followers with the clip of her modeling inside the art gallery, and they blasted Natalie for her behavior.

“Dear Natalie — people go to museums to appreciate the art; not to pose for ‘sexy pictures,'” wrote one commenter.

“No interest in ART! Only in yourself! Obnoxious!” added someone else.

Another critic said, “This is exactly how u appreciate art- taking photos of yourself not even glancing at the paintings.”

Someone also criticized Natalie’s modeling skills and noted, “You’re very beautiful woman, but for modeling you need assistance for posing. Relax…”

One person also said, “She’s beautiful but I don’t like her walk…. She walks. Like, zigizaga….”

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva promotes Reliable Moving Services

Natalie has a large social media presence with 339,000 Instagram followers; lately, she’s been capitalizing on that with several brand partnerships.

One company that she endorsed online was Reliable Moving Services. Natalie also explained why she felt blessed to endorse the company after using the service over the holidays.

“They definitely saved my day, when the other company practically set me up and didn’t appear at all! Trust is very important that’s why I chose @reliable_moving_services,” she noted in the post.

Meanwhile, we’re waiting for an update on Natalie’s personal life after another failed attempt at love on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Chances are, the Ukrainian native will make another appearance in the upcoming season, but no details have been revealed so far, so let’s wait and see.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.