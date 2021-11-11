Natalie Mordovtseva is single and ready to mingle in sneak peek for 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Single life is just around the corner, and Natalie Mordovtseva gives viewers a look into her dating life in Florida. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 is kicking off soon, and Natalie Mordovsteva is ready to find love in the Sunshine State.

That’s right, Natalie moved to Florida after her tumultuous breakup with Mike Youngquist.

In a sneak peek for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2, Natalie reveals why she moved to Florida and just how excited she is to meet a new man.

Natalie is on the prowl in 90 Day: The Single Life

The official 90 Day Fiance page uploaded a preview segment of Natalie’s journey on 90 Day: The Single Life.

“From Kyiv all the way to Florida, Natalie is ready to find a new man! Watch her mingle at a beach party,” the video’s caption summarized.

The video kicks off with Natalie explaining that she moved to Florida.

She meets up with her American friend Julia on the beach for a Fourth of July party in the clip. Natalie explained that her main goal at the party was to meet new people.

Natalie declared that like the United States celebrated its freedom from England, “I feel like I’m kind of celebrating my ‘Indenpence-ish'” as a single woman.

She wandered over to a game of cornhole, which completely mystified her. She used the opportunity to ask one of the men to explain cornhole to her, who simply responded, “Throw the bags in the holes.”

Natalie then showed off her skills to the two men she approached with her over-handed throw. Natalie seemed to be in her glory as she celebrated her nearly successful throw.

In a confessional interview, she then explained that she has been living in Florida for four months and has been enjoying it.

She lives in St. Petersburg and appreciates that it has a Russian name. Additionally, she is happy with the environment.

“Here I am next to the ocean surrounded by many, good-looking, single men. I feel good,” she told the cameras.

Will Natalie find love on 90 Day: The Single Life. She may have given away a spoiler about the outcome herself.

Who else is on 90 Day: The Single Life?

Natalie isn’t the only single hopeful to find love on Season 2 of 90: Day The Single Life.

Other 90 Day Fiance alums will shoot their shot at love, including Big Ed Brown, Debbie Johnson aka Colt’s mom, Darcey Silva’s ex Jesse Meester who’s looking to pursue Tim Malcolm’s ex Jeniffer Tarazona, Syngin Colchester, and Stephanie Matto.

The Season 2 cast has an array of over-the-top characters, so it should make for an interesting watch.

Season 2 premieres exclusively on Discovery+ on Friday, but most likely, like Season 1, it’ll eventually air on TLC for all to see.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Season 2 premieres on Discovery+ on Friday, November 12.