Natalie Mordovtseva in plunging silk dress for ‘Sweet September’

Natalie Mordovtseva rings in September in a silk dress. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalia Mordovtseva kicked off sweet September with a stunning photoshoot, and she shared the images on social media.

The TLC star wore a plunging blue dress that matched her eyes and changed up her hair for a fresh new do. We’ll be seeing a lot more of the 38-year-old going forward as the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life just premiered.

This is Natalie’s second season on the show as she tries to find her prince charming following her split from husband, Mike Youngquist. He will also make an appearance as the teaser showed a mini-reunion when Natalie showed up at his door in Sequim, Washington.

That was probably the first time the Ukrainian native returned to her marital home since she left Mike after less than a year of marriage.

The teaser had us believing that the estranged couple had reconciled, and Natalie has also been playing up that angle by posting throwback photos of her and Mike on Instagram.

However, we know the couple is not together as Mike is now dating former Rock of Love star Marcia Alves.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva stuns in a blue silk dress

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared a few stunning photos from a recent shoot done by Yulia Florida Photography.

Natalie wore a plunging silk dress in the lightest shade of blue/grey that matched her piercing eyes, which were accentuated with dark smokey-eyed makeup.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She wore a black lace robe over her dress as she held purple flowers while looking up at the sky. Another image showed Natalie staring intently into the camera as she crossed one arm over to the other side.

The last photo in the batch gave us a better view of the photoshoot location, which seemed to be a large estate with a rustic vibe and lots of greenery. We also saw a full-body shot of Natalie in the floor-length ensemble as she leaned against a small concrete pond and extended one leg in front of the other.

Natalie Mordovtseva debuts new hairstyle for ‘Sweet September’

The 90 Day: The Single Life star chose to highlight her eyes for the photo shoot and kept the rest of her makeup neutral with nude lips.

However, what stood out in the photo was Natalie’s girly updo, as the reality TV personality is known for wearing her hair in tight curls flowing loosely.

This time she went with soft waves in a high ponytail with a black bow with two long face-framing pieces in the front.

Natalie shared the images to kick off the new month, and she captioned the post “Sweet September ..🍃🍂Photo: @yuliaflorida_photography.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.