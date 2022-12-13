Natalie Mordovtseva gives cryptic message in busty silver gown

Natalie looked smoldering in a recent modeling picture while delivering a message. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva might be struggling in her love life, but she is clearly slaying it with her modeling and fashion.

The Single Life Tell All viewers watched Natalie shed a lot of tears at the Tell All and find herself in turmoil with her love interest Josh Weinstein and her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist. Now, it seems like the TLC is trying to make a point in the caption of a stunning shot she shared with her 328k followers on Instagram.

Natalie posed, holding a black wine glass with her naturally blonde and curly hair resting down over and behind her shoulders. She served a cold look to the camera while wearing an elegant silver sparkling gown.

The floor-length gown had a high slit up the left side, which Natalie used to showcase her long leg. The photo had a darkening effect over it, making Natalie’s skin tone look totally tanned and smooth.

In the caption, Natalie said cryptically, “If there is no seat for you at the table, well, than creat your own table.. I guess.” Continuing, “When statistic says it’s impossible, well, change the statistic… I guess.”

She finished by saying, “When they tell you that every one would do it. Well, if it’s not what you want, be that 0,0001 percent who did not.. I guess. Just think that in 5 years none of it would matter.. I guess”

Natalie Mordovtseva’s 90 Day: The Single Life hair extensions

While Natalie’s hair may look tame in her recent post, the hair that she showed up to the Tell All with was widely criticized.

Natalie arrived at the Tell All un-glammed, and from certain angles, viewers saw her in her hair looked matted and chaotic. It was clear that Natalie had included extensions in her normally chest-length hair but that they needed some help.

Natalie’s Tell All extensions were blasted by onlookers, with one top comment jabbing, “So are we not gonna say anything about Natalie’s extensions [eye rolling emojis]? What is going on here ?? Silva twins vibes.”

Natalie promotes an activewear brand

Natalie touts herself as a model and actress as well as a reality TV star, so it should be no surprise that she models and endorses brands.

One such brand, @soulgani activewear, was worn by Natalie in a promotional post from October where she remarked, “When you run fast 💨 make sure you’re wearing a stylish and sexy active wear 🏃…”

She praised the activewear as the “best ever,” as she wore matching leggings and sports bra set in a tie-dyed blue pattern.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.