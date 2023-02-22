Natalie Mordovtseva confirms appearance in upcoming reality TV show

When it comes to filming for reality TV, 90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva isn’t quite ready to hang it up.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Natalie during Season 7 of the flagship series when she came to the U.S. from Ukraine to marry her American fiance, Mike Youngquist.

Natalie went on to appear in the series spinoffs 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and then Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life following her split from Mike.

TLC’s cameras followed Natalie’s dating life during The Single Life as she tried her hand at love with Josh Weinstein.

The couple shared plenty of highs and lows, and viewers were left wondering about the status of their relationship following Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

It’s been a few months since Natalie appeared on The Single Life, but it looks as though she’ll be back for another season.

Natalie Mordovtseva confirms a future reality TV appearance

In an Instagram post shared by Natalie on Monday, she responded to a curious follower who asked, “Hi Natalie🌷 Will you be on any upcoming TV shows?”

Natalie confirmed an upcoming appearance on an unspecified reality TV series. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie replied in her native Russian language, “Da ❤️,” meaning “yes.”

Josh Weinstein’s ex-wife Candice says he and Natalie are still dating and will star in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life

In addition to Natalie’s confirmation, Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, also verified the news. In an interview with In Touch, Candice revealed about Josh and Natalie’s relationship, “They are dating and moving forward with another season.”

Although Candice said that Josh and Natalie have another season coming out together, she added, “As far as their relationship, I don’t know how much longer it will extend past that.”

Interestingly, Candice added that if Josh and Natalie don’t end up working out, she’s “pretty confident” that she and Josh would get back together.

According to Candice, Natalie and Josh likely won’t last long — she says “a lot of his friends and business associates” think it’s time for Josh “to move on.” In the meantime, Candice says she’ll be “kind of waiting in the corner for now.”

Although Natalie appeared in The Single Life looking to find love, she and Mike are still legally married. During the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All, Natalie paused before revealing whether she was still in love with her husband or not.

“I don’t know, it’s strange. He’s been [with] for me for seven years. He’s not going out of my life,” Natalie shared. “I don’t care how you call it. But do I love him? I don’t know.”

Time will tell whether Natalie and Josh’s relationship has staying power or if the Ukrainian beauty will return to her estranged husband.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.