90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva has been beefing up her modeling resume lately.

Natalie worked as a model before coming to the U.S., and the beautiful Ukrainian native continues to find work in the field.

In a recent Instagram Story share over the weekend, Natalie showed off her modeling skills alongside a fellow model and 90 Day Fiance alum for a stunning beachfront photoshoot.

In the snap, Natalie was joined by Jasmin Abelard, who 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember met and fell in love with Blake Abelard during Season 7 of the flagship series.

Natalie looked gorgeous, clad in a beige midi dress with a plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit, which highlighted her long and lean legs.

Natalie sent a piercing glare to the photographer in the shot as her blonde hair gently blew in the breeze. Her shimmery makeup was accentuated by the glow of the sun as she popped one leg and placed one arm on her hip while posing in front of the waves behind her.

Jasmin looked equally as gorgeous, standing next to Natalie, wearing a similarly colored trench coat. Jasmin’s dark hair flowed past her shoulders, and she held up one hand to shield her eyes from the sun as she gazed into the distance.

Natalie set the image to the tune Amor by Antonia and captioned it, “Can’t wait to tell you about one very talented fashion designer…”

Natalie and Jasmin Abelard pose on the beach. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie also tagged Jasmin’s IG handle, as well as the designer of their dresses and the photographer. Lilia Rudaya was responsible for the gorgeous sunset snap, while Ukrainian designer Tetiana Markova got credit for Natalie and Jasmin’s attire.

Tetiana is the designer for her company, Pretty Woman, which offers “high-quality clothes and underwear” for women. Her website touts, “Keeping up with the latest fashion trends, the Pretty Woman online store will please both fashionistas and women with a classic taste. We constantly update and add new collections, introduce new products, expand the range.”

Pretty Woman’s collection includes Ukrainian-inspired pieces, many of which are crafted of hemp, such as dresses, handbags, sunglasses, shoes, watches, and original gifts such as espresso cups and saucers.

Natalie is an Ekouaer partner

In addition to Natalie’s work as a model, she’s also become a successful social media influencer and records personalized videos on Cameo. Natalie recently teamed up with Ekouaer, a brand that offers men’s and women’s sleepwear. Natalie has shared several videos of her modeling work while repping the brand on Instagram.

On Cameo, Natalie describes herself as an “Actress, journalist and Reality TV Star at TLC 90 Day Fiance” and is labeled as “highly responsive” by the app/site. She’s also received rave reviews, with an average of 4.94 stars out of 5 stars rating.

A personalized video from Natalie costs $65, a business video is $75, a private message is $4, and a live video call will run you $195.

