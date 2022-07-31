Natalie Joy poses in see-through lingerie and trench coat

Natalie Joy poses in a lingerie set. Pic credit: @nnataliejjoy/Instagram

Natalie Joy recently posted three pictures of herself in lingerie.

Natalie Joy is not only a model and a surgical technologist, but she is the girlfriend of Bachelor Nation alum, Nick Viall.

Nick is arguably one of the most decorated Bachelor alums in the history of the franchise.

He not only appeared in The Bachelorette twice, but he was also the runner-up in both of those seasons. Nick also then acted as The Bachelor, where he chose Vanessa Grimaldi as his winner.

While Nick and Vanessa ultimately didn’t work out, things have been going quite well with Natalie.

Natalie has taken to modeling as a social media influencer and posts a lot of pictures with her beau, Nick, as well as of herself.

Natalie Joy stuns in see-through lingerie

The first photo shows Natalie giving the camera a seductive look, with her hair down and curled and a face full of make-up.

In the second picture, Natalie shows a bit more of her body, as viewers get a hint of her cream-colored lace bikini bottoms, but is mostly covered up by the trench coat.

However, in the third photo, Natalie bares her body as she splays across a brown leather couch with her arms above her head.

Her trench coat is wide open, and her followers see a front view with see-through lace lingerie and her legs and stomach bare.

Natalie captioned her photos with: “business casual.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans had some things to say about Natalie Joy’s look

The first person to comment on Natalie’s photos was none other than her boyfriend, Nick Viall.

Nick claimed, “Your boyfriend is a blessed man,” and some fans had something to say back to Nick.

Three different viewers fired back at Nick as they wrote, “@nickviall marry her!” “@nickviall [padlock, diamond, and ring emojis],” and “@nickviall a consensus view.”

Victoria Fuller, an alum from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and a contestant on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, stated, “I have to go now.”

Another fan commented on the fact that she looked like another celebrity, as she wrote, “Kristen Stewart vibes,” and others agreed.

Three viewers stated they thought the same thing and also brought up Emma Watson as well.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall’s relationship

Despite their eighteen-year age gap with Nick at age 41 and Natalie at only 23, the two have fallen in love.

Although the age gap was something they had to get over at first, Natalie and Nick have shown that they can get past that and have a happy relationship.

In fact, fans have been speculating on when the duo will get engaged and how Nick will propose to his forever person.

As time goes on, Bachelor Nation fans hope that Natalie and Nick continue on their path of happiness and love.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.