Naomie Olindo stuns in yellow bikini while visiting family

Naomie Olindo stunned in a yellow bikini. Pic credit: @naomie_olindo/Instagram

Naomie Olindo proved that a fresh-faced look is the way to go.

The Southern Charm star shared photos from a vacation she took to spend time with family and remember her father.

It’s been a tough few years for Naomie. Her father passed away, she moved away from Charleston to find out her boyfriend cheated, moved back home, and rejoined the reality TV world.

There’s been some drama surrounding her return to Southern Charm, especially after it came out that she and Craig Conover hooked up before he went exclusive with Paige DeSorbo.

Getting away and reconnecting with family likely helped the brunette beauty.

A cute bikini in a gorgeous setting is enough to take the blues away for some.

Naomie Olindo shows off fit physique in yellow bikini

On Instagram, Naomie Olindo shared a carousel of photos from her vacation and trip visiting family.

She captioned the post, “La magie de la Corse 🦋 There’s no place quite like it. Heart is full after quality time with my favorite Corsican uncle and reminiscing about old times with my dad. Nothing better.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomie Olindo (@naomie_olindo) Naomie smiled while sticking her feet in the gorgeous water. She donned a yellow bikini, showing that she is into staying fit and toned.

She is rarely into showing off in a bikini, so when she posted her fresh-faced bikini shot, it was only suitable to use it as the first slide on the carousel.

Naomie Olindo on Season 8 of Southern Charm

It’s been an interesting season for Naomie Olindo. She left the show when she moved to be with Metul and missed filming Season 7. Things didn’t work out, and she returned for Season 8.

Her relationship with Craig Conover played out on the show, and their subsequent breakup also did. It was messy, so her return was questioned by long-term fans. However, things aren’t too awkward between them, mainly because Paige DeSorbo reminded Craig there’s no reason they should hang out alone.

The latest realization is that Naomie was getting close with Whitney Sudler-Smith. Whether this will turn into something more remains to be seen, but Craig didn’t take it as well as he should have. Poor Patricia Altschul is waiting for Whitney to give her a daughter-in-law, and Naomie would be the perfect girl to bring home. However, it’s unclear where the co-stars currently stand.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.