Nancy Hulkower speaks about Joan Vassos trying to hook up friends with a Golden Bachelorette man

The Golden Bachelorette viewers were thrilled to see a Golden Bachelor alum show up to Tahiti to give Joan some good advice.

They were less than impressed when Gerry Turner showed up much earlier in the season to cast doubt on Joan’s ability to find love with this group of men.

However, Nancy’s support resonated with viewers, and many likely also took notice of her wise words when she said, “Lonely is not a place that you stay. Lonely is a place that you walk through.”

Her presence had a big impact on Joan’s outlook, and it was clear that she was keeping her friend’s advice in mind when she went into Fantasy Suites.

That’s a good thing because the way Joan keeps bringing up her late husband, John, it’s evident that loneliness is somewhere she’s been parked for quite some time, and now, she really needs to shuffle her way out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And it looks like Nancy won’t be lonely anymore either, that’s if Joan has anything to do with it.

Nancy Hulkower opens up about Joan’s matchmaking attempts

Joan Vassos already admitted that she’s trying to hook some of her exes up with women she befriended on The Golden Bachelor, but she didn’t tell us who.

Speculation about who may have been hooked up heated up when Leslie Fhima shared a photo of herself with Jordan Heller, but we still don’t know if that was Joan’s doing.

Now, Nancy is opening up about Joan’s efforts to find love for as many of her senior friends as she can during an appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Nancy was asked if she was “one of these women” or if she has “heard who it might be” in regard to Joan’s matchmaking.

It’s clear that Nancy was choosing her words very carefully when she shared they “they all” have asked Joan if there was anyone from her season that they might like but specifically mentioned Susan, Kathy and Christina among those interested.

“We all hope that at some point, maybe women who haven’t met anybody and the men from Joan’s season will get to have a little reunion party or a whatever so that we can meet them,” Nancy explained.

That sounds like Golden Bachelor in Paradise to us! Could it be happening?

She did say that she doesn’t think Joan has set up any solid couples at this point, but Joan said herself that one of the couples she set up is talking.

Leslie Fhima confirmed Jordan Heller hangout

As if her picture wasn’t confirmation enough, Leslie Fhima opened up about meeting Jordan Heller in person.

The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette alums met each other at a soccer game where Jordan had a box and invited a few people.

While Leslie made it clear that the sporting event wasn’t technically a date, as other people were there, she did gush about how handsome Joan’s ex is and teased that we could see them together again in the future.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC.