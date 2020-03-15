Naked and Afraid reunion tonight with Sarah Danser and malaria survivor Trent Nielsen

On tonight’s Naked and Afraid, some all-stars are reunited in Mexico for a whole new challenge. Including the fact that the locals swear the area, a dense jungle, is haunted.

Trent may look very familiar to Naked and Afraid fans having met him in 2015 as he was in Belize for a 21-day challenge.

The Utah native Trent Nielsen was paired up with a photographer and mom of four in Annie Foley. They had to endure three Naked and Afraid weeks, surviving in the jungles of Belize.

Now we have Trent once again, with less hair, who is surviving a haunted jungle in Mexico with a woman he has a history with on the series where contestants strip and survive in the elements for a minimum of 21 days, sometimes far longer.

Sarah Danser was one of the people back in 2018 that he survived Africa with, and now in the preview below, you can see that they have been reunited.

Judging by Sarah’s very warm greeting and fully naked body hug, the two had no issues previously.

Sarah Danser has a big strike. She starts out this challenge with an alarming lack of body fat. But with a PSR ranking of 8.3, because she has survived two diverse environments, she is well equipped to think through challenges in the Mexican jungle.

But now, she says third time’s the charm “I am so excited, we [she and Trent] survived together on XL in Africa.”



She added: “Although this environment is totally different than in Africa, I am totally confident we will be able to rock it out here.”

Who is Sarah Danser?

This 20-something Honolulu, Hawaii native is a divemaster and entomologist who counts freediving, navigation, and bushcraft as her best skills.

A self-described “fearless and free spirit,” she loves animals big and small, all of nature, and believes in personal growth and always tries to foster happiness.

She was born to do it, raised in an intrepid family where she hiked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, and snorkeled on remote coral reefs.

Her adventurous parents wanted her to learn to be a survivalist. Sadly, her mother died when Sarah was just 8 years old. It was she who taught Sarah the importance of kindness and how to persevere through tremendous difficulty.

Sarah is also a big-time traveler and has a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. she traveled to Cameroon where she conducted independent research on the insects of West Africa and worked for six months as a school teacher.

Who is Trent Nielsen?

Trent is a 40-something divorced man who loves to hunt and is proud of his lack of tattoos. He is a dad to six boys, all in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in the mountains, and he loves the outdoors and adventure.

After his second divorce, Trent stayed home with his boys, teaching them how to work on cars.

Together, they can be found building things, or parasailing, windsurfing, hiking, dirt biking, whitewater rafting, camping, burning things in the fire, hunting, and a myriad of other adventurous stuff.

According to his official bio, Trent is a hobbyist Real Estate Investor, and he loves cocktails, indulging in yummy food like bacon, and as fans know, survived the disease

These Naked and Afraid all-stars have mastered tough challenges, but can they make it in a possibly haunted Mexican jungle?

Naked and Afraid airs Sundays at 8 PM on Discovery.