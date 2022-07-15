Mystery 90 Day Fiance cast member bids $2700 for a virtual date with Stephanie Matto

Mystery TLC star bids on a date with Stephanie Matto. Pic credit: Stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie Matto recently auctioned off herself for a date and a 90 Day Fiance cast member snagged the winning bid.

The mystery TLC star paid $2700 for a virtual date with the fart jar entrepreneur but for now, she’s keeping his/her identity a secret.

Stephanie is making good use of the money and will donate a portion to Be the Match—a nonprofit organization that helps people with blood cancers.

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a video and exclaimed surprise not only at the amount of the winning bid but at the winner.

The auction kicked off on Stephanie’s adult platform Unfiltrd a few hours ago and many were interested in a date with the 31-year-old but ultimately it was a familiar face that won!

“The winner of my 1-hour date auction is…a 90 Day Fiance cast member,” said Stephanie in her Instagram post. “I am still keeping their name private because I have yet to plan our date or even wrap my head around this but thank you!”

“So excited to be donating to @bethematch! They’re my favorite charity!” she added.

Stephanie Matto shocked at $2700 auction winner

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum was surprised at the amount she received from the mystery bidder. In the Instagram video, Stephanie noted that she didn’t expect anyone to pay that much for a date with her.

However, once the bidding started things got interesting and in the end, it was a huge success.

“Thinking about auctioning off a virtual date for charity just to see what happens and do a good thing and the most insane thing happens,” noted Stephanie who shared a screenshot of a $120 bid, a $550, and a $1200 bid.

Ultimately though, someone cashed out $2700 for the one-hour virtual private date with the entrepreneur and we can’t wait to see who it is.

90 Day Fiance viewers try to guess the mystery bidder

Meanwhile, people are eager to find out which 90 Day Fiance cast member paid top dollar for the virtual date with Stephanie Matto and they threw out several names.

“Big Ed strikes again!!” wrote an Instagram user.

“I think it’s Michael,” guessed one commenter– referring to Juliana Custodio’s ex-husband Michael Jessen. “The one that just had the divorce. He has [money] and is newly single.”

Several people said it could be Darcey Silva’s ex Tom Brooks while a few people guessed Syngin Colchester as well.

“We all know it’s Tom,” said one person.

“Syngin is my guess!” added someone else.

Who do you think is the mystery 90 Day Fiance cast member who spent $2700 for a date with Stephanie Matto?

