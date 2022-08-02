Myrla Feria teases new romance, keeps fans on their toes about mystery man

Myrla Feria may have found new love after appearing on Married at First Sight. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria debuted on Married at First Sight Season 13.

She ended the experience single after many ups and downs with MAFS fan favorite Gil Cuero.

While Myrla’s relationship with Gil didn’t work out, her dating life may have taken an upward turn.

After teasing a romantic relationship with friend and costar Johnny Lam, Myrla recently shared a post hinting at having a man.

Myrla piqued fans’ curiosity as they speculated whether she’s dating or not and if her new man is a part of the MAFS franchise.

Myrla reacted to fans’ inquiries as she appeared to enjoy the speculation.

Myrla Feria gushes over being tucked in by a man

Myrla Feria took to her Instagram and appeared to have love on the brain.

The MAFS star shared a photo of herself smiling up at a mystery photographer while tucked in a blanket on her couch with a pillow and her dog by her side. A black dog could also be seen behind Myrla’s pillow.

Myrla played the romantic song Woman To Woman by Shirley Brown over the video.

Garnering attention with her caption, Myrla wrote, “Being tucked in by a man is…”

Is Myrla Feria’s new man Johnny Lam?

Fans flocked to the comment section of Myrla’s post to react and ask questions.

Myrla’s MAFS best friend Rachel Gordillo commented with a series of heart-eyed emojis, and Myrla replied with an ominous set of side-eye emojis.

A follower commented, “We needdddd detailllllssss! You playin with us.”

Myrla responded with laughing emojis as she wrote, “gotta keep y’all on your toes lmao.”

A fan guessed that Myrla’s mystery man was MAFS costar Johnny Lam and Myrla replied simply, “nope.”

One follower noted the second dog in the photo and asked, “Did you get a second dog? It looks like one sitting on arm of couch.”

Myrla suggested the dog belonged to her new man, writing, “that’s big daddy dog.”

Other commenters expressed support and happiness that Myrla found love with comments such as “Awww yassss. Love it so much!!”

While Myrla is playing coy for now about her potentially romantic relationship, it remains to be seen if she’ll eventually go public with the mystery man who has her smiling and feeling cozy while tucked in.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.