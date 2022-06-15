Myrla Feria shows off tattoos in curvaceous bikini

MAFS star Myrla Feria flaunts tattoos all down her torso and thigh. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria is no stranger to showing skin, and she’s been showing a lot of it this summer season.

Currently, Myrla has been enjoying the beautiful sights of Europe with her MAFS costars, Brett Layton, Rachel Gordillo, and Johnny Lam.

The group spent some time on a boat, and Myrla flaunted her curves in tattoos in a flattering black swimsuit.

Myrla Feria enjoys boat ride in swimwear

Myrla Feria took to her Instagram stories to share crystal clear photos of herself enjoying a boat ride against a blue sky.

In the photos, Myrla wore a black strapless bikini swimsuit featuring a strapless top and cheeky bottom with a large stomach cut-out.

Myrla let her long locks flow in the wind as she completed her sultry swimwear look with a pair of sunglasses and a bold red lip.

In one photo, Myrla flung her hands in the air and accentuated her curves with tattoos visible on her side. Myrla’s tattoos included a long tattoo going down her torso and not her hip and another tattoo on the front of her thigh.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla gave her followers a video of her bikini body from several different angles while on the boast, including sitting down for a side profile as she put up a peace sign with one hand and held a drink in the other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

In another post, Myrla posed with the ocean behind her, giving fans a better view of her revealing swimsuit and toned body.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

MAFS Season 13 stars take group photos near ocean

Rachel Gordillo also took to her Instagram stories to share photos with her MAFS costars and travel companions.

In one photo, the group posed for a picture on a boat. Brett could be seen in the back with a hat on. Myrla smiled next to Johnny Lam, who went shirtless with a pair of trunks and mirrored sunglasses. Rachel took the photo wearing a revealing black swimsuit and black sunglasses.

Rachel wrote over the photo, “We’re on a boat.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla also shared a photo of the group enjoying a daytime meal with a stunning view of the oceans and cliffs.

The pals were more covered up at the table as they all wore sunglasses and held up glasses.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

The Married at First Sight Season 14 cast appears to be having a blast in Europe.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.