Myrla Feria shows off toned legs in cheerleader uniform

Myrla Feria appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Texas.

Myrla Feria partook in Halloween with a peppy costume.

The MAFS star showed off her fit figure while wearing a short cheerleader uniform.

Myrla was all smiles as she posed in cheer attire with her long hair down.

Myrla has been in a cheery mood lately as she enjoys a romantic relationship with her mystery man.

She’s found new love after a divorce with her MAFS ex Gil Cuero.

While Myrla has shared several posts with her new man, she keeps his identity private and shielded.

Myrla Feria strikes a pose in cheerleader uniform

Myrla Feria took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself looking youthful in a cheerleader uniform.

The MAFS fashionista placed her hands on her hip and stuck one of her muscular legs out while wearing a long-sleeve turtle neck top and short skirt.

The top and skirt were white with red and blue designs along the sleeves, chest, and hem of the skirt.

Myrla wore her hair down with the ensemble and completed the look with white sneakers.

Along with the photo, she added the hashtag #RomaHS.

Myrla also shared a throwback Halloween costume on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a photo from October 2021, Myrla was sultry in a black cat costume.

The costume included lace ears, a black formfitting bodysuit, a bow-tied choker, and a lace mask.

Myrla drew black whiskers on her face and completed the sexy look with black lipstick.

Myrla Feria promotes her shop

Myrla is known to be one of the biggest fashion enthusiasts within the MAFS franchise, and now fans can shop her versatile style.

Taking to Instagram, Myrla shared a video showing her different looks for lounging, a night out, and more formal events.

The video began with Myrla in a slouchy sweater, tight leggings, and her hair in a bun as she looked more casual.

Myrla then switched into a sizzling black off-the-shoulder crop top, ripped jeans, high heels, and a YSL belt with her tresses hanging down and curled.

Lastly, Myrla wore a busty black gown with sheer long sleeves and large cutouts down the middle. She paired the dress with strappy heels.

In her caption, Myrla suggested that each style represented her, writing, “Yes, I’m all of these. 🤣🫶🏽👏🏽🤷🏻‍♀️ Perfect for Date night! Follow my shop @Myrla_Feria on the @shop.LTK app to shop this post and get my exclusive app-only content!”

