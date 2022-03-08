Myrla Feria shows off her beach body in five revealing bikinis

Myrla Féria flaunts her fit physique at the beach. Pic credit: Lifetime

Myrla Feria is known to be a fashion and fitness enthusiast and both her passions were on display in a series of steamy beach photos.

Showing off her sense of style and toned physique, Myrla shared several photos from her trip to Cancun, and it’s clear her consistent workout routine has produced great results.

Myrla has spent her vacation flaunting her beach body in a range of bikinis.

Myrla Feria rocks five revealing bikinis on the beach

Myrla Feria lounged by the beach and soaked up the sun in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Sharing some photos on her Instagram page, Myrla posed sitting in the sand by the ocean while wearing a shimmery cool-toned bikini. The photos also highlighted the MAFS stars toned abs, sun-kissed tan, and beachy waves.

Myrla captioned the post, “Sup cuties,” and suggested that life is good and blessed in her hashtags.

In another post from Cancun, Myrla posed against a stunning cloudy sky with the ocean and sand as her backdrop.

Myrla opted for a neon pink bikini in the photo.

On her Instagram stories, Myrla posed in earth tones as she sat on the sand while wearing a brown strapless bikini and large sunglasses.

Myrla shared another bikini pic to her Instagram stories. Going with a print this time, Myrla posed in a tiny cheetah print bikini with the ocean and a gorgeous sunset behind her.

Myrla wrote along with the photo, “God is good.”

Myrla also included her pup Porcia in yet another series of bikini photos. Myrla’s fifth bikini look included a cheeky and strappy black bikini.

In the second photo of the post, Myrla faces the incredible ocean while Porcia stands near her on a leash.

Myrla captioned the photo, “Porcia: Opinions don’t pay bills mommy. Me: Facts girl”

Myrla Feria shares a poem about being ‘rare’

In one of Myrla’s more bare photos during her Cancun trip, Myrla covered up her body while smiling and sitting by the ocean.

Myrla captioned the post with a poem by Shrenu.

The poem read, “When she smiled, the stars sparkled, the moon flowed, and the sun shined, the universe knew, how rare she was.”

Despite accusations of being high maintenance, Myrla has always enjoyed travel and the finer things in life, and this trip further proves that.

As Myrla enjoys the breathtaking views in Cancun, she appears to be having a rejuvenating time and certainly has enjoyed flaunting her many bikinis.

