Myrla Feria shows off bikini body and claps back at body critics

Myrla Feria went back and forth with critics in her comment section.

Myrla Feria loves a good bikini and showing off her toned physique in skin-bearing attire.

Myrla’s latest post saw her doing just that, and she was met with both high praise and blunt shade from viewers.

With an influx of negative comments, Myrla Feria took time to clap back at some of the disparaging messages.

Myrla Feria banks on herself in a patterned bikini

Myrla Feria took to Instagram to pose in a skimpy colorful bikini.

Myrla’s rock-hard abs and busty chest were on full display in the video as she wore her hair down with a black cap and covered her face with her phone.

Banking on Me by rapper Gunna played over the video as Myrla captioned the post with the song’s title, “Bankin on me,” and included hashtags such as #mafshouston.

Myrla Feria goes toe to toe with her critics

Many of Myrla’s fans loved Myrla’s bikini body and praised the MAFS star’s hard work in the gym.

However, others called Myrla out for seemingly being attention-seeking and fake.

A critic sarcastically wrote, “Omg you got on a bikini like 1 million others” with a series of poop emoji.

Myrla gave an unbothered reply, writing, “i know right?!”

More positive comments included, “all that hard work at the gym shows – you look FABULOUS!!!” And “Yassss #SLAY QUEEN.”

One commenter aimed to remind Myrla that she still doesn’t have a man, writing, “Still single.”

Another commenter called out the cosmetic work Myrla had done to her body, writing, “fake boobs!”

Myrla responded to the commenter by confirming, “yes they are thank you.”

Other comments suggested “nothing pretty about fakeness,” and Myrla responded, “why you hating on hard work and beauty? You that unhappy with yourself that you can’t compliment. Lord help you.”

One critic sounded off about Myrla and wrote, “Still single and who should start a NARCISSIST support group from other ones from the show!!! Who really love themselves and they are really not all that fabulous yet they post that every day.”

Myrla rejected the critic’s claim that she’s not that fabulous, replying, “I am fabulous and full of self-love. You should work on your self love so you ain’t gotta go on social media to spread hate.”

It seems Myrla has no intent to stop posting her bikini pics and clapping back at critics.

