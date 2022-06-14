Myrla Feria shares steamy birthday cake photos

Married at First Sight star Myrla Feria turned up the heat for her 36th birthday. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

MAFS star Myrla Feria recently turned 36.

Along with celebrating her special day with MAFS Season 13 costars Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton, Myrla also had a photoshoot.

Posing braless and with a decadent cake, Myrla shared sultry birthday photos.

Myrla Feria strips down to just a collared shirt with birthday cake

Myrla Feria took to Instagram to share a birthday cake photo shoot.

Several photos included Myrla wearing nothing but a white collared tee dress with her chest exposed underneath.

Myrla posed with a two-tier cake featuring purple, gold, and floral decorations. In some photos, Myrla lay on top of a table and flaunted her bare legs while chucking up a peace sign with her red manicured nails by the cake. Myrla also wore heels in varying shades of blue.

Moving away from the table, Myrla put her body on display by a balcony overlooking the cloudy blue sky and city line. Myrla posed in her short white shirt and a birthday balloon.

Myrla also shared selfies from her birthday outing with costars Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton, where she wore a low-cut blue dress and red lipstick. Myrla also posed with a bigger cake at what appears to be a birthday dinner.

In her caption, Myrla revealed Rachel Gordillo took the photos in the post. Myrla wrote, “To another year of Blessings, Purpose, Health, Wealth, Love, Growth, and Wisdom. Happy Birthday to ME! ✨✨✨✨ 6/10. Photographer: @rachintheh 😍.”

MAFS stars wish Myrla Feria a happy birthday

Myrla received loved from several members of the Married at First Sight franchise.

Rachel Gordillo, Myrla’s costar best friend, wrote, “Happy birthday!! So happy you have entered my life!!! One of the smartest and strongest women I know!! Enjoy your day cuz we about to turn u soon !!!”

Myrla replied, “and we bout to lead into another June Bday.”

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Ryan Oubre commented, “Happy birthday – you a real one!”

Myrla responded, “facts.”

MAFS OG Jamie Otis wrote, “Happy bday!”

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Johnny Lam, who has a close bond with Myrla, wrote, “Happy birthday [queen emoji] celebrate in a couple days.”

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Mark Maher also wished Myrla a happy birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday Myrla – hope you have a great day month year and all your dreams and wishes come true.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.