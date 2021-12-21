Myrla Feria says ‘stay salty’ while in Mexico with Rachel Gordillo

Myrla Feria throws shade in posts while on vacation. Pic credit: Lifetime

Myrla had an eventful year in 2021 and just like she gained a lot of new fans, she also gained a lot of critics after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Myrla continues to appear unbothered by the backlash she’s received and she even had a few sassy messages for her haters.

Myrla Feria addresses all the people in her business

As many Married at First Sight fans know, Myrla Feria and her MAFS husband Gil Cuero shockingly divorced by the time of the MAFS reunion.

Many MAFS viewers were upset and disappointed with Myrla’s behavior at the reunion, as she appeared to be very dismissive of Gil’s pain, especially when she giggled with Johnny Lam about how close they’d become and how they might have even been a better match.

The backlash Myrla received got so intense that even Gil had to step in and beckon his fans to stop bullying his ex-wife.

During that time, Myrla expressed believing that nothing could bring her down and she appears to be keeping that same energy now.

Myrla took to her Instagram stories and threw some shade by sharing, “I will be mailing out W-2s on January 2nd for everyone who was in my business this year.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Now that Myrla’s become a public figure with a growing following on Instagram, she’s felt the highs and lows of being in the spotlight and having people in her business, and she appears to be trying to take it all in stride.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo go to Mexico

Johnny isn’t the only Married at First Sight Season 13 star that Myrla grew close to. Myrla also found a best friend in fellow MAFS wife Rachel Gordillo, who also got divorced from her husband after saying yes on Decision Day.

The two ladies hang out often and recently both Rachel and Myrla have been sharing photos and videos from their time together in Tulum, Mexico.

Myrla showed off her bikini bod while on a beautiful beach in Tulum in a photo taken by her bestie Rachel.

Myrla looked sun-kissed and carefree as she lay on the sand and smiled with a picturesque ocean and sky behind her.

Myrla paired the photo with a sassy and carefree caption that read, “Stay salty my friends…”

It seems Myrla is continuing to live her best life even despite the scrutiny.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.