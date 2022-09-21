Myrla Feria gushes over new lover with neon balloon

Myrla Feria appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria has moved on after her Married at First Sight divorce and is happily in a new relationship.

While Myrla often likes engaging with her followers on social media, she’s played coy about revealing the identity of her mystery man.

In her recent post, Myrla finally gave her fans’ a subtle glimpse of her new man’s face.

Sharing a video, Myrla appeared content as she cuddled with him and their dogs.

Myrla expressed feeling loved and asked followers to share how they like to be loved on.

Followers weighed in and celebrated seeing a bit more of Myrla’s new love.

Myrla Feria holds ‘I Love You’ balloon with mystery man

Myrla Feria took to Instagram to share a video with her man.

In the video, Myrla and her love cuddled under blankets as Myrla held her phone in one hand and a lit-up balloon in the other.

The video then cut to Myrla with her hair in a bun as she held up the heart-shaped balloon that included a smaller “I [heart] You” balloon on the inside.

Myrla captioned the post, “It’s the little things… 🥰 How do y’all feel loved and appreciated?” She also included several love-related hashtags to show she’s caught feelings, including #loveislove and #feelingloved.

Myrla Feria’s fans react to her video

Myrla received several comments under her post, with some answering the question posed in the caption and others commenting on her man.

A follower wrote, “Is the little things,” and Myrla replied, “yesss.”

Meanwhile, another commenter admitted, “I’m over here straining my eyes trying to see what this man looks like lmfao.”

One fan wrote, “Now you have to share who he is! Yayyyy.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Despite Myrla’s new man, she still has time for friends as she recently linked up with her MAFS best friend Rachel Gordillo and former Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana.

The ladies showed up at Texas fashion boutique X Label to try on clothes and show support.

Dr. Viviana also promoted her book with a book signing at the event.

Myrla and Rachel had an eventful summer traveling the world together with MAFS costars Johnny Lam and Brett Layton.

It remains to be seen what will be in store for Myrla in autumn as she continues her romantic relationship.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.