Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo show off their sultry style during a night out

Myrla Feria wears skin-tight red pants during a get-together with Rachel Gordillo. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo had another girl’s night out, and the two ladies went with some sultry ensembles.

Keeping their friendship alive, Rachel and Myrla showed some skin and highlighted their figures for their fun night.

Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo show off their outfits

Myrla and Rachel had a night out on the town and flaunted their physiques in skin-baring outfits.

Attending a nightclub, fashionista Myrla took to her Instagram story to show off her fiery red outfit of the day.

Myrla wore a red cropped tee with hearts over the chest, and the statement piece of her look was the skin-tight bright red pants that accentuated her curves. Myrla then accessorized the look with matching red high heels.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

In another photo on Myrla’s Instagram stories, she shared a shot of her and Rachel posing for a mirror selfie.

Rachel also chose to turn up the heat with her outfit as she wore a printed flowy long sleeve shirt that she left open to reveal her black strapless bra underneath. Rachel paired the look with tight black pants and high heels.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Rachel’s ex Jose parties with MAFS costar Johnny Lam

Rachel wasn’t the only one who linked up with a Married at First Sight Season 13 costar over the weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rachel’s ex-husband Jose San Miguel Jr. also got together with their mutual friend Johnny Lam.

Jose and Johnny enjoyed a night out at the Houston Rodeo Cookoff, where they ate barbecue and downed a couple of drinks. Fittingly for the Texas event, Jose wore a large cowboy hat, and Johnny wore a bolo tie.

Despite Jose and Rachel going their separate ways after their divorce, it seems the two have both kept in touch with Johnny Lam.

Myrla and Johnny have also remained close post-show, with some even speculating that the pair have explored a romantic connection with one another.

In the past, Myrla and Johnny have had several flirty exchanges online and appear to enjoy teasing their followers about whether or not their relationship is just platonic.

While Married at First Sight Season 13 resulted in all five couples eventually divorcing, it’s clear the cast developed some strong lasting friendships with one another.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.