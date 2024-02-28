Myrla Feria and Chris Collette to appear on MAFS Season 17 Decision Day Special tonight

A new season of Married at First Sight is set to air tonight, and it’s the last episode before the nerve-wracking Decision Day special.

However, before we find out which couples stayed married and which ones called it quits, we’ll hear from several people who are all too familiar with the process.

MAFS Season 13 star Myrla Feria and Chris Collette from Season 14 are two of the alums set to join the discussion after Episode 19 airs.

They will be joined by several other alums, including Jessica Studer, and her husband Austin Hurd, along with Keith Dewar and his wife Kristine Killingsworth.

The former cast members will discuss the most shocking and controversial moments from Season 17, and make their predictions about the few couples that are still married.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The MAFS alums will also spill secrets about their Decision Day experience, plus give updates on their lives today.

The segment called Decision Day Dish: Denver will replace MAFS Afterparty just for tonight.

Several MAFS alums return for Season 17’s Decision Day Dish

The MAFS alums are more than ready to share their opinions about the Denver couples, and we can’t wait to hear what they have to say.

Myral Feria teased her appearance on the show in an Instagram post and asked her followers, “Y’all tuning in for #decisiondaydish?!”

“What are your thoughts so far and what’s your vote for each couple? I share mine so watch after tonight’s episode on @lifetimetv@mafslifetime” she added.

The Season 13 star, who made the trip from Atlanta to LA to film the special, took advantage of being in the city as the video showed her having fun while out and about.

“I had a lot of fun on this trip to LA and even caught a #lakers opening day game 😮‍💨,” said Myrla.

Chris Collette also posted about his appearance in the upcoming special on his Instagram Story.

“I’ll be on the Decision Day special airing Wednesday night,” shared Chris. “Hear my thoughts on the Denver cast, including who I think just kinda sucks.”

Pic credit: @chris__collette/Instagram

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are ready to dish about the Denver couples

Season 10 stars Austin and Jessica will also be a part of the Decision Day Dish, and the couple shared a few backstage snaps from filming.

They snapped a cute photo with Keith and Kristine and a group photo, which included Myrla and Chris.

“Austin and I will be on of the Married at First Sight Decision Day Dish, where we give an update and talk about the Denver couples! Check out @mafslifetime tonight!” wrote Jessica.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight: Decision Day Dish: Denver airs Wednesday at 10:30/9:30c on Lifetime.