Myrla Feria admits to having a crush, provides update on her and Johnny Lam’s relationship 

Myrla Feria answers followers’ most popular questions. Pic credit: @myrla.fera/Instagram

Myrla Feria has been bringing followers along for the ride while she enjoys Europe with her fellow Married at First Sight Season 13 costars.

Recently, Myrla took some time to answer fans’ questions during a flight to her next destination.

Myrla gave some life updates about subjects her fans most wanted to know about, including speaking on her dating life and whether she and costar Johnny Lam’s relationship has remained platonic.

Myrla Feira is back on the dating scene

Myrla Feria took to Instagram to answer fans’ questions while she was in flight.

A fan wanted to know about Myrla’s love life and asked, “Are you currently in a relationship?”

Myrla spilled some tea in her answer and shared, “No but I’m dating and I have a crush.”

The MAFS star also added, “Doesn’t happen often lmao.”

Pic credit: @myrla.fera/Instagram

With Myrla admitting she’s dating and has a crush, fans asked specifically about the nature of her relationship with Married at First Sight Season 13 costar, Johnny Lam.

Myrla and Johnny formed a strong bond after appearing on MAFS. They often spend time together, including on their recent trip to Europe with costars Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton.

Johnny and Myrla have also teased having feelings for one another in the past but always played coy to leave the status of their relationship seemingly open-ended.

During Myrla’s AMA, a fan asked, “Are you and Johnny an item?”

Myrla replied, “I get the question a thousand times…” with a laughing emoji.

Myrla then plainly stated, “So no, we are all best friends…y’all need to give it a rest.”

Along with her answer, Myrla shared a photo of Johnny resting with an ocean behind him, and she wrote next to the image, “But I will sneak this nap pic of [Johnny Lam].”

Pic credit: @myrla.fera/Instagram

Myrla Feria shares why she loves costars Rachel Gordillo and Brett Layton

One of Myrla’s followers asked, “What makes you love Rachel and Brett so much?”

Myrla responded by sharing selfies with Brett and Rachel and answered, “They’re just beautiful souls.”

Pic credit: @myrla.fera/Instagram

Myrla was also asked, “If you had to do MAFS again would you?”

While Myra’s marriage with Gil didn’t work out in the end, Myrla appears not to have hard feelings towards the MAFS process as she replied, “I sure would! Couldn’t figure out how to add my giphy lol. No regrets.”

Pic credit: @myrla.fera/Instagram

Even after her season of MAFS has wrapped, fans are still curious about Myrla, and she enjoys keeping her followers updated through Q&As.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.