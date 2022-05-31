Myrla Feria accused of throwing shade at ex Gil Cuero after ‘bougie’ video 

Myrla Feria appears to throw shade at Gil Cuero and Married at First Sight. Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla Feria continues to double down on not being as bougie and high maintenance as she was portrayed to be on Married at First Sight Season 13.

In a recent video, Myrla again addressed her MAFS reputation and clapped back at haters in her comment section.

Myrla also suggested that Gil Cuero wasn’t honest about how he too had ‘bougie’ tendencies.

Myrla Feria defends herself after ‘bougie’ accusations

Myrla Feria shared a TikTok video that captured her reaction to ‘bougie’ and ‘high maintenance’ accusations.

In the video, Myrla wore her hair in a bun and sat a purse on her lap with text over the clip that read, “When he keeps calling you high maintenance and bougie.”

Mryla then smiled and mouthed the popular audio clip, “Whew! That’ll do it. You don’t have to worry about me. You do not have to worry about me,” before getting up and walking out of frame.

The video appeared to be referencing her MAFS ex-husband Gil Cuero who often discussed Myrla’s high maintenance behavior on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Myrla Feria questions Gil Cuero’s honesty

Mryla’s posts often stir up lots of commentaries, and her latest video did just that, with fans and critics sharing their reactions.

Myrla’s friend and Married at First Sight Season 13 costar Rachel Gordillo commented, “Ohhh I know!!!!”

Another commenter sided with Myrla, “Bills paid, saving, contributing to retirement, Investing. YOU DESERVE TO SPLURGE!!! Live your best life girl and buy all the fancy cocktails!”

One critic seemed exasperated by Myrla’s video, commenting, “Let it go!” Myrla replied, “nah.”

One commenter wrote, “I felt that was just a line for the show, I didn’t take it seriously at all cos he bougie too. He seems to like fine things too.”

Mryla agreed and appeared to shade Gil’s honesty, replying, “Facts… shoulda been honest from the star then no?”

A critic responded by questioning Myrla’s honesty since she initially made a fuss about Gil’s dog, Hype, but then got a dog of her own after the divorce. The critic wrote, “Were you? You said you didn’t like dogs????? Ha! You’re joke!”

Myrla clapped back, writing, “I ain’t a joke boo… I said I didn’t like big drooly smelly shedding dogs…I’ve had dogs before. You a joke for speaking without knowing.”

Another commenter wanted to know, “Why are you always shading Gil?”

Myrla replied, “it ain’t shade when it’s the Truth boo. Get over it and accept it. Straight facts.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.