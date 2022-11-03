Mykenna Dorn is vibrant in plunging fuchsia gown

Bachelor Nation star Mykenna Dorn poses by the pool in a pretty pink dress. Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

Mykenna Dorn was vibrant in a jewel-toned gown for her The Bachelor Season 24 costar Madison Prewett’s wedding.

Mykenna attended the star-studded wedding with her significant other as her plus-one.

Madison married her husband Grant Troutt in Texas and several Bachelor Nation stars attended.

Bachelor Nation ladies at the wedding included The Bachelor Season 24’s Natasha Parker, Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, Deandra Kanu, Kelley Flanagan, Alayah Benavidez, Sydney Warner, Victoria Paul, and more.

While many Bachelor Nation stars in attendance wore black gowns, Mykenna chose a gorgeous fuchsia dress for the special day.

Mykenna shared several photos from the wedding, calling the event a beautiful day.

Mykenna Dorn is all-smiles in plunging gown

Mykenna took to Instagram to share her photos from Dallas, Texas, with her 309k followers.

She posed with a drink in the opening shot while wearing a plunging fuchsia gown with a ruffled skirt, sleeves, and a cinched waist.

Mykenna smiled for the camera while posing with a black purse hanging from her shoulder and her brunette tresses hanging over her shoulders in soft waves.

A lit-up pool, trees, and wedding guests could be seen behind her in the photo.

In the second slide, Mykenna posed for a photo with her significant other, Lynden Enger, who wore a classic black and white suit and tie. Mykenna made her relationship with Lynden public on May 5 of this year.

Mykenna posed with the bride, Madison Prewett, in the third slide. The two posed arm in arm during the reception, with Madison looking gorgeous in a strapless white wedding gown.

Mykenna also posted a video of Madison and Grant dancing to live music and sharing a kiss.

In the final three slides, Mykenna posed with Bachelor Nation stars Kelley Flanagan, Savannah Mullins, and Alayah Benavidez.

Mykenna captioned the post, “The most beautiful day celebrating Mr & Mrs Troutt!! So happy for you @madiprew! 💗.”

Mykenna Dorn promotes SkinCeuticals

Mykenna shared a video of her skincare routine as she documented what a “slow morning” looks like for her.

The video began with Mykenna in a bedroom sipping a drink in a checkered matching set and tan jacket with “slow morning” written over the clip.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star then tended to her skin with SkinCeuticals’ Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment.

Explaining the benefits of the product, Mykenna captioned the post, “When you find a brightening product that’s for all skin types EVEN oily & blemish-prone skin 🙋🏻‍♀️ @skinceuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment brightens and soothes skin, improves post blemish marks & improves skin texture!! You can find it in clinics and at skinceuticals.ca. 🫶🏻.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.