Mykenna Dorn is ‘happier than ever’ with new boyfriend after recent reveal 

Mykenna Dorn enjoys finally having her romantic relationship go public. Pic credit: ABC

Mykenna Dorn and her boyfriend are officially out in the open as she recently went public with his identity.

Now that the two are no longer keeping their love private, Mykenna is sharing photos from their outings together.

Mykenna’s recent post saw her in great spirits with her significant other, Lynden Enger.

Mykenna Dorn poses with her boyfriend in scenic photos

Mykenna Dorn took to Instagram to share several pictures.

The post included photos of her snuggled up with her boyfriend, Lynden Enger. Mykenna and Lynden posed in front of vibrant purple flowers, and Mykenna’s dress kept with the floral theme.

The Bachelor Season 24 star showed off her legs in a short casual dress covered in flowers. Meanwhile, Lynden looked breezy in a print collared shirt, dark blue shorts, and matching dark blue sandals. Lynden accessorized the look with a brown hat.

Mykenna offered an update on how she’s feeling, especially with her relationship now public, in her caption, where she wrote, “happier than ever” with a green heart emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Mykenna Dorn’s relationship reveal

Mykenna had been teasing her relationship for weeks leading up to the big reveal of her significant other.

She admitted that Lynden was not eager to be a public person, which is why she kept his identity a mystery, but she always promised that the time would come when she’d show her boyfriend off online.

The time finally came, and Mykenna made the big reveal by sharing photos of her and Lynden on the beach.

The couple was all smiles by the shore as they posed arm in arm for one photo and Mykenna posed on Lynden’s back for another.

Mykenna captioned the post, “secret’s out #hardlaunch.”

Bachelor Nation stars were thrilled for Mykenna and commented under her post to celebrate.

Mykenna’s The Bachelor Season 24 costar Madison Prewett, who also recently revealed her boyfriend, wrote, “I could not be more happy for you!!!!”

Another costar, Deandra Kanu, commented, Today is a day of bf reveals and I’m here for it.”

A polarizing member of The Bachelor Season 24 cast, Alayah Benavidez, commented in all caps, “EVERYONE IS HARD LAUNCHING TONIGHT AND MY HEART CANT HANDLE IT,” while later adding, “but also. Obsessed.”

Peter Weber’s other former flame Kelley Flanagan wrote, “love is in the air! Love you guys.”

Finally, The Bachelor Season 25 star Anna Redman, who hard launched her relationship with BIP star Chris Bukowski, commented, “What a cute couple.”

Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

It seems Mykenna will be showing lots more of her journey with Lynden now that their secret is out.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.