Mykenna Dorn goes Instagram official with new man Lynden Enger

Mykenna Dorn “hard launched” her new relationship with her social media followers on Wednesday.

The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 contestant may not have found love in the franchise, but has finally shared the face of her new boyfriend – Lynden Enger.

Mykenna posted first photos of herself and Lynden together

Although the former contestant has said she was in a new relationship and posted clips where Lynden was partially visible, she shared their first public photos together yesterday that showed her boyfriend’s full face.

In the photos, the two were seen smiling on a beach in Cabo San Lucas – one with the couple smiling side-by-side and the other with Mykenna jumping on Lynden’s back.

“Secret’s out #hardlaunch,” Mykenna wrote in her caption to break the news to her followers.

Mykenna also shared the post to her Instagram Story with the added text, “meet lynden,” to introduce her new beau’s name to her followers.

After that, the Bachelor contestant posted a short video clip of the two dancing, drinking, and sharing a kiss on the last day of their trip together.

Many fellow Bachelor contestants chimed in to share their thoughts on Mykenna’s new relationship. Kelley Flanagan from Peter Weber’s season wrote, “love is in the air! love you guys.”

Madison Prewett joined in to say she couldn’t be happier for the new pair.

“What a cute couple,” Bachelor alum Anna Redman commented.

Mykenna’s recent ‘soft launch’ of her new relationship

Before posting the photos to her Instagram account, Mykenna teased her followers on TikTok with a recent “weekend recap” video.

In the video, she started off holding hands with someone who was only partially seen while saying, “My boyfriend and I went for a walk on Saturday morning. It was such a beautiful spring day.”

She mentioned having a boyfriend again in the video by saying, “My boyfriend helped me take a photo for an ad, bless his heart.” She then went on to say her boyfriend was watching The Masters Tournament and then the two had a date night as she filmed his back while walking into the restaurant.

The comments section of the video flooded with boyfriend inquiries – with many fans wondering if/when Mykenna was planning on doing an official reveal.

“Boyfriend? Who is this mystery guy?” One TikTok user commented.

Another user demanded, “LET US SEE THE BOYFRIEND!!!!”

From a soft launch on TikTok to a hard launch on Instagram, it’s safe to say fans are happy to see Mykenna look so happy in her posts and wish her nothing but the best with her new relationship.

