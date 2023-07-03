Mykelti Brown and husband Tony Padron show off drastic weight loss in latest family photos

Sister Wives couple Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron are dropping jaws with their incredible weight loss.

Since welcoming twin sons Archer and Ace eight months ago, Mykelti has shed some serious weight.

Tony has apparently joined his wife in her weight-loss journey because he’s looking slimmer than ever too.

Over the weekend, the husband-wife duo shared some family photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Mykelti’s younger sister, Ysabel Brown, served as the photographer for the pics, capturing Tony and Mykelti and their three kids Ace, Archer, and Avalon.

Mykelti’s carousel post included several shots of the family of five, all clad in various shades of blue for the photos, taken outdoors.

Mykelti looked stunning in a blue sundress with ruffled sleeves and wore her waist-long red locks down, accessorizing her look with some dangle earrings and a choker necklace.

Tony sported a blue T-shirt and black shorts, while brothers Ace and Archer were clad in matching light blue onesies, and big sister Avalon wore a blue-and-white floral sundress.

“Meet the Padron’s, courtesy of @ysabelpaigebrown . @tonychessnut and I created some super cute kids,” Mykelti captioned her post, adding the hashtags #padron2023, #threeunderthree, #familyphotos, and #thankyousister.

Tony’s Instagram share included similar photos as he, Mykelti, and their kids were captured by Ysabel in a mixture of candid and posed shots.

“Huge ! Thanks to @ysabelpaigebrown for taking our Family Photos. She is very talented!” Tony wrote in his caption. “Also, Dayummm…… my wife really knows how to spawn some kids ! They are super cute 😊”

Tony and Mykelti’s posts amassed thousands upon thousands of likes, as Sister Wives fans couldn’t get over how fabulous they both look these days.

Sister Wives fans gush over Mykelti and Tony’s trim physiques

“Wow he lost a lot of weight!!” one fan wrote about Tony’s slimmed-down appearance.

Another fan noted how beautiful Mykelti looked, and one Instagram user gushed, “Wow! Y’all look incredible!”

So, what is the secret to Mykelti and Tony’s weight loss? As it turns out, the couple has been utilizing a product from the controversial MLM business, Plexus.

In the comments section of her post, one of Mykelti’s followers asked whether she and Tony are on Plexus.

“Thank you! Yup we are,” Mykelti replied.

Mykelti is a Plexus ambassador and used the brand’s Pink Drink mix to shed unwanted pounds

Plexus’ famous Pink Drink claims to improve gut health, increase metabolism, and promote weight loss.

Mykelti has teamed up with her family members to sell Plexus products through a group they’ve named Empowered Living, where they share their “passion for a healthier way of living” with their followers online.

When Mykelti isn’t busy chasing around her three young children or promoting her Plexus business, she can be found recording videos on Patreon and Cameo.

A personalized video from Mykelti on Cameo costs $15, and a private message is $3. Mykelti’s bio on the platform reads, “Most people will know me as Kody & Christine’s daughter from the TLC show Sister Wives, but I’m also a pretty cool person and a mom to three and a wife.”

And judging by her 4.98-star review average, it appears it’s been a successful venture for the TLC star.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.