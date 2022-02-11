My Unorthodox Life: Julia Haart files for divorce, ends her marriage to husband Silvio Scaglia

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia are getting divorced. Pic credit: Netflix

It’s over between My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart and her husband Silvio Scaglia. Julia recently filed for divorce following rumors that they were on the rocks. Now it’s been confirmed that after two-plus years of marriage the pair have called it quits!

The news might come as a surprise to viewers who watched Season 1 of the Netflix show and admired the couple’s relationship.

Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be any hope of reconciliation given that the mom-of-four has already taken legal steps to end her marriage.

Julia Haart files for divorce from husband Silvio Scaglia

On Wednesday, the My Unorthodox Life star filed divorce paperwork in a Manhattan court.

TMZ was the first to report the news after obtaining the court documents.

Meanwhile, Julia’s decision to file for divorce from her husband might come as quite a surprise for those who follow her on social media. Only days ago things seemed to be going well between them– if her Instagram posts are anything to go by.

On February 2, the 50-year-old shared photos of her and Silvio looking happier than ever during their first day of filming for Season 2 of the Netflix reality TV show.

In one photo Julia and Silvio were sitting in a car and smiling into the camera. In another photo, the now estranged couple were holding hands and smiling as they walked out of a building.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Julia captioned the post, “And just like that.. we’re back! Day 1 of filming is complete.”

Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia were married for over two years

Julia and her husband initially met in 2015 when her shoe brand collaborated with Silvio’s fashion label, La Perla. The following year, the Netflix TV star became a creative director at La Perla and their relationship started off rocky but eventually blossomed into something else.

Julia discussed their work relationship in an interview with The New York Times.

“He was the C.E.O. So he was there a lot. The first year of our interaction was me yelling at him. I was horrible to him,” said Julia. “But I had a lot of respect for him.”

She continued,” “As sheltered as my life had been, his life had been the diametric opposite. He’d been everywhere. He’d seen everything. And when I yelled at him, he took it like a man. That made me happy.”

In June of 2019, the couple tied the knot, and that same year Julia became a co-owner and CEO of Elite World Group modeling agency–which Silvio’s company had acquired back in 2011.

Season 1 of My Unorthodox Life showed the couple trying to balance business and marriage.

My Unorthodox Life Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.