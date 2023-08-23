My Strange Addiction star says eating raw meat is ‘borderline euphoric’

A new episode of My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted is coming to your screens, and just a suggestion: don’t watch this one while you’re eating.

The new episode features Weston Rowe, whose diet consists of only meat –unseasoned and uncooked!

The 40-year-old revealed that he feeds his dogs and himself only raw meat, and in the clip, he held up a chunky piece of steak and took a big bite.

“It’s borderline euphoric,” said Weston as he described the taste of the meat while chowing down.

Oh, and if that wasn’t weird enough, Weston gets the urge to howl like a wolf after eating his food, and yes, he gave us his best howl in the clip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Weston has been warned by his doctor about the dangers of his diet, but he has no concerns about that.

Weston says his fridge is ‘like a horror movie’

In a teaser for the new episode, Weston showed off his fridge stacked with raw chicken, steak, goat and sheep heads, and even a bag of beef spleen.

“My fridge is like a horror movie,” remarked the My Strange Addiction star, who said he sources his meat from local markets.

Weston said what shocks people the most is the fact that he eats raw chicken, but noted that in the past four years, he’s eaten about 100 raw chickens and has “never been sick once.”

My Strange Addiction star won’t stop eating raw meat despite a warning from his doctor

Weston is hell-bent on carrying on with his raw meat diet, but his mother recently insisted that he visit a doctor to find out if his unusual diet has affected his body.

That’s when he found out that his dangerous eating habits had led to him having a type of E. coli that is not usually found in the body and can have dire consequences.

However, Weston is not giving up his raw meat lifestyle despite the warnings. The reality TV personality made it clear that he knows a lot more than the doctor.

“I feel like I know some things that mainstream doctors definitely don’t know ’cause I’ve researched some unconventional things,” reasoned Weston. “So yeah, I feel like I know a little bit more.”

My Strange Addiction airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on TLC.