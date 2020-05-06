My 600-lb Life’s Sarah Neeley is engaged and pregnant — Here’s what we know

Sarah Neeley has had lots of ups and downs since appearing on My 600-lb Life in 2018, but now she has quite a few things to celebrate.

We first met Neeley on the TLC show as she battled with an eating addiction stemming from traumatic childhood experiences.

At her peak weight, Neeley tipped the scales at 642 pounds, and we followed her hard journey on the show from surgery to weight loss.

By the end of the show, Sarah had lost over 200 pounds, and in the following months, she eventually shed 445 pounds.

Despite a series of setbacks, including a battle with addiction, the 26-year-old is now living her best life.

Sarah Neeley is Engaged

A few weeks ago, the TLC alum shared a collage of photos of herself and her fiance, Jonah Carpenter.

She also showed off a sparkler on her ring finger and added the caption, “I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I get to marry the love of my life.”

It’s not clear how long the Ohio native and her beau have been dating, or when they plan to tie the knot, but what we do know is that the couple has other good news to share aside from being engaged.

Sarah and Jonah are expecting

As if the news that she was getting hitched wasn’t enough, Sarah also shared exclusive news with Starcasm.

The couple is also expecting their first child together. She shares, “I am engaged. And pregnant!”

She added, “Life is truly amazing.”

Neeley didn’t go into details about how far along she is.

“I’m ready for my life,” Sarah told the news outlet, “A peaceful quiet life with my new starting out family. Being a good wife and a good mom are my focus. Enjoying life. That’s all I want after all the chaos I’ve already lived.”

The “chaos” she’s referring to most likely includes the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in 2019.

This was shared on an episode of the TLC show, Where are they Now.

In Touch shared a post from Neeley during the sad event, “I was a little over 4 [months], but I lost the baby. I’m hurting in a way I never knew a person could hurt… I’m hurting deep in my soul.”

She added, “For a split second I had a purpose. My purpose is gone.”

Now thankfully Sarah has found her purpose again with a new baby on the way and a new love to share her life with.

Congrats to the happy couple.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.