My 600-lb Life’s David Bolton suing Megalomedia

My 600-lb Life on TLC has ups and downs for the subjects of the weight loss series, and unfortunately, some of the cast members die from their weight complications.

Some of them actually sue the network and the producers.

Brothers Benji and David Bolton were first introduced on My 600-lb Life on Mar 14, 2018. David Bolton is making news because he has filed suit against the production company Megalomedia, for breach of contract.

His attorney? None other than the late LB Bonner’s attorney, Texan lawyer Tony Buzbee.

The lawsuit first reported by RealityBlub.com contends producers are guilty of negligence and breach of conduct for covering medical bills promised to the plaintiff.

Megalomedia has production offices in London and Austin, TX.

Who is David Bolton?

David began his reality TV journey clocking in at 747-lb and was portrayed as a housebound, disabled man solely from his weight making him no longer able to work. His girlfriend supported him.

He was in a state of mourning after his “best friend,” his great-grandmother, died right in front of him when he was eight years old.

He was placed on the carbohydrate and calorie-restrictive weight loss diet by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now, before undergoing gastric bypass surgery after losing 141 additional pounds.

In our clip and original story from 2018, David explained how he and his brother Benji got so large.

“I’ve struggled with my own weight in my whole life. I was the oldest of six kids in our family, and when I was really young, my dad was always working, so my mom and great-grandmother took care of me… and how they keep me quiet was they just give me something to eat.”

Today, David Bolton uses Instagram to post pictures of himself that show the weight loss results and reveal he has regained what looks to be a robust and healthy new life.

Fans of his appearance on the TLC show write on his Instagram messages of positive reinforcement and thanks too:

@dabolt7786 saw your journey of losing weight on @tlc and I loved your energy and your positive vybes.We are fans of the show and you were the best together with Benji.Keep it up……much love from Kenya

See our exclusive first preview of David Bolton on My 600-lb Life here:

As a reminder, here is a look at his original My 600-lb Life preview.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7C on TLC