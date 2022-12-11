My 600-Lb. Life: Where is Sarah Neeley now?

Sarah Neeley struggled with food addiction and substance abuse before undergoing bariatric surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Sarah Neeley appeared in Season 6 of My 600-Lb. Life.

At the start of her journey, she weighed 642 pounds and struggled to complete basic tasks for herself. She relied heavily on her mother, who confessed to giving her daughter whatever food she wanted just to make her happy.

Sarah admitted she had an addiction to food and abused substances to cope with her trauma. She didn’t know how to change her ways, so she contacted Dr. Nowzaradan for help. The bariatric surgeon works specifically with obese patients and provides care before and after surgery.

A requirement for Dr. Now’s weight loss program is to stick to a strict 1200-calorie diet. Sarah initially struggled in this area and was often caught sneaking unhealthy foods into her room.

Although her mother stepped in to help Sarah on her journey, their strained relationship only got worse when they moved to Houston to be closer to Dr. Now. Their disagreements became a distraction and hindered Sarah’s progress.

However, thanks to her grandmother’s involvement, Sarah got back on track and was approved for weight loss surgery.

Where is Sarah Neeley now?

With the help of surgery, Sarah lost 260 pounds in the first year post-op. She credited her grandmother for supporting her and keeping her on track with her diet.

Shortly after filming the show, Sarah revealed she suffered a miscarriage. To cope with the pain, she returned to her old eating habits and started regaining the weight. Sarah admitted it was hard to maintain her diet as she grieved.

After reaching out again to Dr. Now, Sarah regained control over her eating and continued her weight loss journey.

In 2020, she announced that she got married to her now-husband, Jonah. That same year, she gave birth to their daughter, Gwendolyn.

Sarah Neely is now clean and sober

On her social media accounts, Sarah has been transparent about her struggles with addiction, specifically with alcohol. It was something that also hindered her weight loss in the past.

She got professional help and has now been sober for roughly three years. She has since become an advocate for those struggling with addictions and hopes to become a counselor to help others reach sobriety.

Since appearing on the show, Sarah has returned to her hometown in Ohio. She has maintained her weight loss and continues to live an active lifestyle with her husband and daughter. She stays connected with her fans and supporters on social media, where she often shares motivating and inspirational messages.

Season 11 of My 600-Lb. Life premieres Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC.