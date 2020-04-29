Monsters & Critics has an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now featuring Alicia Kirgin.

In the preview, Dr. Nowzaradan interviews Alicia Kirgin, and her boyfriend Tim accompanies her to the exam room.

As Dr. Now asks specific questions about her progress, and as she answers, he slowly ferrets out why she is not making the progress she should be experiencing.

Her circular canned answers are red flags.

Dr. Now suspects that Alicia’s boyfriend Tim may be holding her back from reaching her full potential.

In the clip, Tim’s body language suggests he is growing uncomfortable as Dr. Now’s questioning seems to get a little too close to home for him.

It is a fascinating reveal of the subtle but present effects of an enabler, a controlling sort of person who feels he is losing his grip on his girlfriend’s life.

Alicia, the My 600-lb Life story

Alicia Kirgin has made incredible headway in her weight loss.

Kirgan began on TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life weighing in at 622 pounds. But with the help of bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, she conquered her addiction to food through his famous diet and undergoing weight loss surgery.

Back In 2018, we reported her story, which revealed she was the victim of abusive parents. Alicia spent her childhood overlooked by her unemployed and alcoholic father before being fat-shamed by her overworked and embittered mother.

Alicia said back then: “If it weren’t for my grandma Faye, I wouldn’t have had anyone.” Yet her Grandma Faye sealed Alicia’s fate into obesity, using sugary treats to distract her from her chaotic home life.

Now Kirgin is under 400 pounds, and she is enjoying the benefits of living healthier, and she wants to be more active. But she is not realizing her potential and is a little too housebound for Dr. Now’s tastes.

Tim’s influence on Alicia is something Dr. Now has to think around. He tells us in a separate interview that he needs to separate the two, so the damage done to Alicia’s mindset by her enabler can be reversed.

It is a hard truth for Alicia to realize.

She is attracted to Tim and seems to view him as the ideal support, but with the help of therapy, Alicia learns she must break from Tim and become her own person if she wants to win the battle of the scale and reclaim her life.

Also on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now, Pauline Potter’s story

Pauline Potter lost almost 400 lbs on Dr. Now’s program before nearly giving up after a traumatic weigh-in.

But she has other issues than just the weight as a number — the disfigurement of her legs which are still so large and misshapen that she has not seen the improvement in mobility.

Looking at her photos on her Facebook page, she seems to be looking pretty good outside of her leg issues.

Now she needs an intervention to help her start living the new life she wants for herself and her son Dillon.

Once, she was the World’s Heaviest Living Woman from the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011. But now, Pauline returns to Houston to Dr. Now and get back on his program.

This trip is a bid to qualify for the skin removal surgeries she needs to conclude her weight loss journey and return home to California.

Pauline has had a real history with the series, as one of the heaviest women and one of the most prickly patients that Dr. Now ever encountered — not to mention the subject of many a Facebook chat room discussions.

But will her obstinate personality kick in, or will Pauline get where she needs? Or, will her intolerance for pain finally prove too much for her to overcome?

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.