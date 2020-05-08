My 600-lb Life update: What does Justin look like now?

Tonight before a brand-new episode of My 600-lb Life on TLC, fans got to relive the story of Justin McSwain.

As a reminder, when the season 7 episode aired, fans met Justin, who was a college graduate who had a once-promising career. However, he started eating and reached the point where he never left his house except to get more food.

He went to Dr. Now for help, but did he stick with it?

What does Justin look like now?

The good news is that it appears that Justin McSwain looks like he not only stuck with the program but achieved his goals.

We had an update on him in January 2019, and he looked like he was doing well. At that time, he was still living in Houston, and he said that “Progress takes work. It helps to have good people behind you.”

His tribe must have been strong because he kept going good.

Here is a look at his before, after, and much later after photo, and he has lost a ton of weight and kept it off. This was from December 2019.

Beginning, middle, and end of a decade. So many ups and downs. So much time lost, and so much more gained. There’s no telling what 2020 has to offer.

There was one more photo update in 2020, and it looks like he is still doing great.

Not even a little bit ashamed to rock the TMNT! A childhood obsession that followed me directly into adulthood.

Justin has moved out of Houston, so he is finished with Dr. Now and My 600-lb Life. He has moved back to Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has moved on with his life.

Justin might have broken My 600-lb Life rules

The problem is that there is a good chance that Justin McSwain won’t be getting a follow-up “where are they now” episode unless it has already been filmed.

Justin clearly broke some rules that My 600-lb Life has set for the weight-loss candidates.

Before his death, LB Bonner informed fans that he was not allowed to share any photos or videos showing what he looked like now. While it seems like good publicity for the show, the producers seemed only to want to show these when they brought the candidates back.

For Bonner, that didn’t work out as he took his own life after revealing this to fans.

Bonner’s family was one of the first to sue My 600-lb Life for what they considered negligence when it comes to following up with the patients.

As for Justin, he seemed to be happy based on his photos, and he is sharing them, despite any possible violations of his contract with My 600-lb Life. So the good news is that we can see what he looks like now and he seems to be getting his life back together.