My 600-lb Life Megan Davis busted by Dr. Now for excuses, relies on mother to care for her

On tonight’s My 600-lb Life, we meet Megan Davis, who relies on her mother for her basic needs.

The series follows the lives of people who have hit a milestone of weight, and now seek the help of a doctor down in Houston. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

The series has had a tough year, with production setbacks and legal woes.

Will Megan Davis be a success story and a follow up for Where Are They Now where the ones who make it and lose the weight sometimes get skin surgery?

Or will she wind up embittered and threatening legal action?

What happens in the preview with Megan Davis who meets up with Dr. Now?

In the exam room, it is clear that Megan, age 24, has missed a weight loss goal set forth by Dr. Now. He looks concerned and says: “So you want to tell me what happened?”

A bit defensive, Megan says: “Well, I have been drinking diet soda instead of water…”

Dr. Now says: “Diet soda is not healthy, but it doesn’t cause any weight gain because it has no calories. It has a lot of sodium, but that is not the source of your calorie intake, so what are you eating that is?”

Now in full excuse mode, Megan says: “I have, like, been out to eat, and probably the items had a lot of sodium in them.”

Not having it, Dr. Now levels the boom at Megan and says: “The sodium is not going to contribute to your weight. If you cut back on how many calories you are eating then you are gonna tap into calories you stored in the form of fat.

“So your body burns fat, and you lose weight. But that didn’t happen. So it means you are still eating around 5500 to 6000 calories a day.

“Even if you only cut back to 2,000 calories a day instead of 1,200 when you are [at] 600 pounds, you would have still lost 50 to 60 pounds easily in one month, okay?”

He looks at her chart which reveals she did not lose even 20 pounds on his diet. He says: “So 14 pounds is not really that significant weight loss, okay?”

He adds: “And you don’t seem to get the urgency of needing this much weight off of you as soon as possible?”

See a preview of Megan on My 600-lb Life

Megan is 24 years old and over 600 lbs, She lives at home with her mom, who cooks for her since Megan can’t do much of anything.

Now, Megan has headed to Houston to meet Dr. Now with her mother and Dr. Now gives her the grilling, shape up and stop making excuses talk.

Will Megan Davis change her eating habits, or will her life tragically end before it ever began?

My 600-lb Life airs at 8/7c on Wednesday only on TLC.