In a further blow to Megalomedia Productions, the My 600-lb Life production company based in Austin and the UK, another lawsuit has been filed against them regarding their production of the TLC series.

Nicole Lewis, who was a fifth season veteran in 2017, is the seventh person to seek out legal representation and sue the production company.

Starcasm reports that the lawsuit involves accusations of fraud in relation to medical bills, in line with some of the other lawsuits that have already been filed by other cast members.

It includes:

As set forth above, Defendants [Megalomedia] made a material representation to Plaintiff [Nicole Lewis] that was false, that is, that they would cover all medical bills associated with the medical and surgeries if she would agree to participate in the show. Defendants knew the representation was false or made it recklessly as a positive assertion without any knowledge of its truth.

The lawsuits against Megalomedia

As previously reported, Megalomedia has issued statements regarding the lawsuit filed by Season 6 cast member David Bolton and the lawsuit filed by the family of late cast member L.B. Bonner.

Megalomedia is also being sued by Maja Radanovic of Season 7, Gina Krasley of Season 8, Dottie Perkins of Season 4, and Season 7’s Jeanne Covey.

Nicole Lewis, who is she?

On her Facebook page, she appears to be a satisfied and happy client of Dr. Nowzaradan. But the reality is she has sought legal representation.

If you remember her episode, Nicole was a child growing up in a family of drug addicts. The stress of this fact formed her eating habits.

Nicole’s only comfort was eating, and at age 23, she was already over 700 pounds.

“Even as a toddler, I remember food was what made me happy,” she said in her episode of the show. She also shared that she and her mother fought, and when her mom would become enraged, confusing her, she would always run to the garage.

She said: “Because my dad would be out there working on something. So I would just sit with him, and he would give me a snack. And that was safety.”

Her teen years saw Nicole tip the scale to 200, 300, and then higher. In her segment, Nicole said: “Food was a comfort to me because when I would eat something and get full, I would feel comfortable and safe. I felt secure. And so I just didn’t stop eating.”

The lawyer suing Megalomedia

Tony Buzbee’s firm is the representative for the disgruntled litigants from My 600-lb Life.

His Instagram account describes him as “Tony Buzbee Nat’ l/Intern’tl Trial Lawyer; High Profile Cases; $2 BILLION + collected. Licensed in Texas/NY; Inquiries? ”

His Instagram feed has a lot of pf posts about his love for Tiger King (he’s not a Jeff Lowe fan) and a video recorded message where he warns people to stay away from him over virus concerns. “Whether I know you or not. don’t run up on me…if you are anywhere around me I’m not gonna breathe! He also advises washing your hands “every fifteen seconds” and “to keep your damned hands off your face.”

Interestingly, the attorney in the Houston area, Tony Buzbee, is pitching ideas about reality TV shows. Buzbee told Houston’s Eater.com that he wants to create a food-centric reality show showing the “hidden gems” of Houston. He said: “Houston is the most diverse city in the world; with one of the most dynamic restaurant scenes in the entire country.”

