My 600-lb Life: Alicia Kirgin slams TLC for the way Tim was portrayed

On the spinoff My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now, one of the subjects, Alicia Kirgin, was shown in our exclusive preview clip to be sounding some alarms for Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in her office visit.

As he interviewed Alicia, Dr. Now surmised her boyfriend Tim, who accompanied her to the exam, was controlling her in some way. Tim was possibly preventing her from getting out there and enjoying her life.

According to Dr. Now, this is a common issue when one person starts to make lifestyle and health improvements, and the other partner becomes insecure and undermines their partner’s weight loss progress.

So it goes for Alicia, who now looks amazing. But her stop-and-stalling of weight loss was the red flag for Dr. Now. He needed to get her therapy apart from Tim to learn what was the roadblock to her goals.

Things blew up on Alicia Kirgin’s social media.

On her Facebook page, she blasted the show and how she was portrayed, as well as the innuendo put forth by the series

What was Alicia Kirgin set off by and what was said?

On Facebook, she posted a statement supporting Tim.

Alicia noted that Tim “always has been nothing but loving and supporting.”

She added:

“It really is amazing how easily they are able to completely flip the script. Honestly I don’t care at all what is said or thought about me, but Tim made so many sacrifices and worked so hard to make this possible, just to have his name and image dragged through the mud in the name of profit. It is really shameful.

Alicia Kirgin’s backstory on My 600-lb Life

Alicia Kirgin’s story is one that sounds familiar on My 600-lb Life, told to fans for the first time in 2018 on My 600-lb Life.

Specifically, it was her parents’ combative relationship that was the fuel to her weight gain.

By the time she was seven, she weighed 160-lbs. At age 10, she weighed around 200-lbs, heavier than many adults.

By the time she reached age 32, she weighed in at 622-lbs.

It was a perfect storm of neglect and bad mentoring that lead her to this unhealthy life. She was nearly confined as a prisoner inside her own body until Dr. Now intervened.

Alicia said in the show back in 2018: “If it weren’t for my grandma Faye, I wouldn’t have had anyone.” But her grandma Faye unwittingly used sugary treats to distract her from the chaotic home life she was subjected to. This food love was another nail in the coffin.

Now, Alicia is on the road to recovery. She has posted several photos showing she is making headway, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Now and his diet and advice.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.