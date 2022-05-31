MTV star Cory Wharton shares behind-the-scenes footage while filming new Teen Mom spinoff

Cory shared behind-the-scenes footage from a day filming for Teen Mom. Pic credit: MTV

MTV star Cory Wharton gave his fans a behind-the-scenes view of a day in the life of filming for the new Teen Mom spinoff.

Cory is in a unique position at MTV as he has appeared on multiple shows/series and spinoffs on the network, including Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom Family Reunion, The Real World, The Challenge, and Ex on the Beach.

Recently, MTV announced that the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 would combine for a new spinoff show with the working title Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC).

MTV star Cory Wharton takes fans behind the scenes while filming new Teen Mom spinoff

On Memorial Day, Cory took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared some footage from a typical day in his life while filming for Teen Mom. Although he didn’t specify which show he was filming for, it’s likely TMTNC, given the timing. MTV announced that the spinoff is currently in production and will premiere in the near future.

“What’s going on, you guys? So listen up… today I decided, let me take you guys through a day in the life of a reality star or a reality person, either way, I’m gonna show you guys how these reality shows kind of work,” Cory told his 1.4 million Instagram followers. “It’s gonna be a little behind-the-scenes. A lot of people have been asking for it, so I’m giving it to you.”

Cory, expecting his third child (his second with Taylor Selfridge), told his followers he was about to shoot three scenes for the day and brought his phone along to capture the details. For his first stop, Cory performed his COVID-19 swab test to make sure he tested negative before filming could begin and showed the negative result to his fans.

Cory’s first scene was at an outdoor restaurant, where he explained how filming usually takes place. “You pull up to a scene, and everyone’s just chillin, getting ready, prepping what they gotta get going.”

Cory shares a moment with Teen Mom executive producer Larry Musnik

Next, Cory shared footage as he got mic’d up before showing off the camera equipment, saying there are usually about three camera operators per scene. Then, Cory linked up with Teen Mom’s executive producer Larry Musnik.

“Big Boss is in the building,” Cory told his fans as he put one arm around Larry before joking about Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry’s interaction with Larry during her last scene on the show. “Most of you know him from Kail flipping him off – I know we’ve been seeing that clip a whole bunch – but this guy’s always taking care of me.”

Cory shared more footage from filming, showing that his second scene was shot from inside his car, with the third scene being shot at his baby mama Cheyenne Floyd’s house. Cory’s fourth and final scene of the day saw him and his daughter Ryder filming on Cheyenne’s front porch.

TMTNC will reportedly feature eight of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise, meaning some won’t secure a spot in the cast. It looks like, for his part, Cory has confirmed that he and Cheyenne will be taking part in the new spinoff.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.