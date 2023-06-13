Moving in together? Javi Marroquin lists Delaware home for sale as he and Lauren Comeau rekindle their romance

Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin might be getting serious with his on-again girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Javi and Lauren rekindled their romantic relationship in recent months.

The couple shares one son, 4-year-old Eli, and they’ve broken up and gotten back together more times than we can count.

Now that they’re back on again, Javi has listed his Dover, Delaware home for sale, which will certainly raise some questions about his and Lauren’s living arrangements and their future together.

Javi’s current home, which boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, has been on the market for 21 days as of the publishing of this article and is currently listed for $419,900.

The two-story home features a two-car garage, was built in 2007, and has 2,245 square feet of living space.

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s up-and-down relationship history

Javi currently shares his home with Eli and his other son, 9-year-old Lincoln, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

When Javi purchased his home in 2018 — following his 2017 divorce from Kailyn — Lauren moved in shortly afterward, and Javi was prepared to propose to his pregnant girlfriend at the time.

He told Radar Online, “She’s officially moved into my house. We got a new place, and we’ll be moving there in two weeks. It’s nice to have her here.”

Four months after moving in together, Eli was born. But, in 2021, the home became a place riddled with bad memories, and Lauren and Javi ended up calling it quits after Javi allegedly cheated on Lauren with another woman in the bathroom of their residence.

Javi was also accused of trying to hook up with his ex, Kailyn, while he and Lauren were still together — who could forget the infamous Wawa parking lot incident?

Javi and Lauren’s relationship took another turn for the worse when they filed restraining orders against each other in the summer of 2021.

Are Javi and Lauren moving in together?

However, that all looks to be water under the bridge now, as the duo has reunited and is openly sharing their love on social media.

Lauren also owns a home in Delaware, so does that mean Javi will be moving in there? With the way things are going between them, it would make sense that they would share a home to save money and avoid spending time apart from each other.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.